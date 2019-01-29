We are a nation of dog lovers and I think there is no shame in saying I prefer dogs to people about 90 percent of the time. Give me a pupper on public transport any day, or a funny show about pooches who can’t seem to behave themselves. To completely indulge how much we adore our furry companions Britain’s Top 100 Dogs Live 2019 is back for another year. Picking a best breed of dog can be a weirdly divisive subject. So, to ensure you have your say here is how to vote in Britain’s Top 100 Dogs.

Sara Cox and Ben Fogle will come together with a whole host of famous faces and their celeb pooches to decide which breed of dog is the nation’s favourite in 2019. The Breeding Business reported that in the UK the Kennel Club (a governing body responsible for overseeing various dog centred activities, like shows and trials) recognises 211 breeds of dog, proving they come in a lot of different shapes and sizes.

A press release has revealed Britain’s Top 100 Dogs Live 2019 will look at the personality traits, characteristics, and heritage of the top 100 breeds of dog with viewers you can vote for your favourite. And it couldn’t be easier to have your say. In a statement, ITV revealed that all you have to do to take part in the programme is go to this ITV website and register your vote.

Rather than choosing from all 100 breeds ITV revealed that voting has already been underway and an initial poll has revealed the top 10 dog breeds in the UK in 2019. In no particular order, you will be able to vote for any of the breeds below:

Cocker Spaniel

Springer Spaniel

Cockapoo

Boxer

Labrador

Golden Retriever

Border Collie

German Shepherd

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Mixed Breed

Britain's Top 100 Dogs Live 2019/ITV

Joined by their own little furry pals, Sara Cox and Ben Fogle will be joined by the likes of I’m A Celebrity Jungle King, Harry Redknapp and his Bulldogs Lulu and Barney, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, and her Mix Breed George Paws, Martin and Shirley Kemp and their Poodle Popsey, actress and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson with her Sproodle Norman, and so many more. If you are a dog lover this is a night you can take off checking your favourite famous insta-animals and watch the fun unfold on screen. It sounds like perfect feel good TV.

Cox has been letting fans know that whilst she may have a BBC Radio 2 Drive Time show to present Beano and Dolly are raring to go for their moment in the spotlight.

To catch all of this and have your say in which breed makes it to number one you can catch Britain’s Top 100 Dogs Live 2019 on ITV at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Jan. 29.) And if you need any more persuasion that there is only one place you need to be at 7:30 p.m. Fogle tweeted “Two and a half hours of live dogs on the telly. What could possibly go wrong?” My thoughts exactly.