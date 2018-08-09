Fans of romance-related reality shows are often left bereft after their favourite contestants don't end up finding love. You get attached to these people, it is totally understandable, and low-key relatable to see people that you think are great, not finding that special someone. This is where spin-offs come in. In the case of the hit series The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the spin-off is 'Bachelor In Paradise, a show comprised of contestants from the OG show that didn't find love — and it's totally awesome. But how do you watch Bachelor In Paradise in the UK?

Well, firstly, let me explain what the show is about just in case you haven't seen it. Basically, Bachelor In Paradise takes contestants from The Bachelor that didn't find love the first time, and gives them another shot to do it all over again, except on holiday. Trust me, if you're missing Love Island right now, Bachelor In Paradise could make everything better. Yep, it is here to save the day and satiate all of your romantic reality dating show needs.

Who would have thought that re-watching people you have already seen trying to fall in love would be so good? Erm, everybody. Yes that really is some good viewing. However, sadly, it is occasionally difficult watching American shows here in the UK. And gawd knows they make some of the best reality TV over in the States, so you will be relieved to hear that there are actually a few ways to watch this little ray of sunshine.

Before I explain how, here is the trailer for Season 3 to give you a little idea of what to expect. Bring on the passion and waterworks, I say.

ABC Television Network on YouTube

Good, huh? So, how can you watch it?

Well, you'll be glad to hear that Season 3 is currently airing on ITVBe, with previous episodes available to stream right now on ITV Hub. Great news! Especially for those who love a little hangover heaven TV because they often air it early on Sunday mornings, as well as its regular Sunday evening, 6 p.m. slot. How cool is that? Multi-platform viewing is my kinda vibe.

Excuse me who is that getting engaged in the gif above? Yes, this show really brings the drama.

Let's be honest though, with a trailer like that you know you want more. One measly season is just not enough. Especially with all of those fun bar tenders and drama on the beach. What more is there to life? Nothing. Nothing at all.

So, it turns out that if you are feeling a little flush with cash and desperate to watch lots of dramatic outbursts, true love, and sexy rendezvous (always broke but always down for drama) then our pals over at Amazon have your darn back, your front, your side, because you can buy Bachelor in Paradise online. For a mere £9.99 you can buy the first two seasons of the show, and if you want to pay the ever so slightly higher price tag of £10.49, you can get the entire Season 3 too. What a relief. There are just so many ways to spend money on important things. Important things like you time. And binge watching some high-quality reality TV is a lot cheaper than a holiday and Lord knows we all need one of those.

However, the not so good news is that with Season 5 airing as we speak over in America, we are one whole series behind. And annoyingly, we can't stream that just yet.

But fear thee not, I'm sure that there will be no time at all before we are looped in with the latest season. And you can bet your bottom dollar that it'll be well worth the wait.