Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race UK have been left in limbo now that coronavirus has put the second series on hold indefinitely. And while there is plenty of RuPaul content to rewatch on Netflix, HBO has an entirely new series up its sleeve. Featuring three of the show's most recognisable queens, We're Here follows Shangela Laquifa Wadley, Bob The Drag Queen, and Eureka O'Hara as they tour small town America. So how to watch We're Here in the UK?

HBO may not be available in the UK as its own channel, but Sky Atlantic struck a deal with the cable giant in 2010 letting viewers enjoy the likes of Game of Thrones, Westworld and even the Phoebe Waller-Bridge produced series Run alongside the U.S. Last October, this deal was renewed for a further five years, per Variety. As Screen Rant explains, this will also include content on HBO's upcoming streaming service, which will be provided on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

However, there's currently no word on whether We're Here will be available on Sky or Now TV. The series began airing in the States on April 23, and will release weekly until May 28. Bustle has reached out to Sky for info on any UK release plans, but have yet to receive a reply.

In the meantime, HBO are uploading highlights of the show to their YouTube. There's plenty of content from episode one, which sees the queen's arrive in Gettysburg to serve lewks and glam to the locals. We're Here "follows small-town residents as they're recruited and trained to participate in a one-night only drag performance," as HBO writes, where Bob, Eureka, and Shangela "will help prepare their 'drag daughters' by teaching them how to step outside their comfort zones."

Basically, it's as close to a Queer Eye—RuPaul crossover that the world is going to get.