With 21 seasons under its belt, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is the longest running prime-time live-action series in U.S. TV history, making it the perfect marathon watch while you’re in self-isolation. While the UK is often a bit behind our American cousins when it comes to TV releases, many fans have been asking how they can watch Law & Order: SVU in the UK and luckily they won’t have to wait long.

From crime TV show mastermind Dick Wolf, Special Victims Unit follows a New York Police organised crime unit which focuses on the victims of sexual offences. Led by Captain Olivia Benson, the team solve crimes and seek justice for these survivors, with many of the show’s plots taking inspiration from recent headlines and high profile stories in the news. First airing in 1999, the show is still going strong 21 years later and is now on its 21st season.

The good news is that, after a brief recess, season 21 of SVU will be returning to Sky Witness this month, according to TV Wise. And it will be in good company, as as Sky Witness is the UK home to the best crime and medical dramas from across the pond including Criminal Minds and Grey’s Anatomy. The first new episode of season 21 (episode 17, "Dance, Lies, and Videotape") will be dropping on Tuesday April 14 at 10 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on YouTube

However, there is a catch, as SVU has recently joined the list of TV shows to halt production due to the COVID-19 crisis. As reported by Deadline on March 12, parent company NBCUniversal has pulled production on around 35 different entertainment shows. These included all dramas made by Wolf in addition to SVU, such as Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D, Chicago Med and FBI.

On March 14, SVU writer Warren Leight tweeted: "SVU had planned to produce 24 episodes this season. Episode 20, written by @JulieMartinSVU and me, directed by @juancampanella may end up being our finale. If it is, it will be oddly fine in that slot - with return performances from many perps and vics we've met this season."

So does that mean us UK fans will be only getting episodes 17-20 on Sky Witness? Bustle has reached out to the network to find out.

If you want to catch up between now and then, you’re in luck as season one, as well as seasons 14-18 and the first half of 21, are currently available to watch on Sky catch up or NOW TV. Plus, season 18 of the show is available to stream on Channel 5’s catch up service My5, with episodes of the show airing on sister channel 5USA.

In other news, a new SVU spin-off show has recently been announced, and will focus on the story of Elliot Stabler, but there's no word yet on when that will air here or in the U.S.