Based on Celeste Ng's 2017 novel of the same name, U.S. drama Little Fires Everywhere follows the story of a seemingly perfect family, whose lives become intertwined with a mysterious mother-daughter duo. The new series recently got underway over in The States, but what about those of us on this side of the pond? Well, if the show sounds like your cup of tea, here's how to watch Little Fires Everywhere in the UK.

As the Express reports, Little Fires Everywhere currently airs on the U.S.-based subscription service Hulu. Unfortunately, Hulu is not available in the UK and there has been no announcement in regards to a UK airdate.

However, other original Hulu shows, including The Handmaids Tale and Shrill, eventually made their way over to Britain on Channel 4 and BBC Two respectively— so fingers crossed the drama will available to watch soon.

Starring Academy Award-winner Reese Witherspoon and Scandal's Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere centres around a single mother and her daughter, who after moving to Ohio, become involved with the picture-perfect Richardson family. However, although sharing "intertwined fates," drama quickly begins to unfold when the two families start to clash.

In addition to the show's leads, Little Fires Everywhere's star-studded cast also includes Rosemarie DeWitt, Joshua Jackson, Jade Pettyjohn, and more.

Hulu on YouTube

Witherspoon, who portrays the character of Elena Richardson in the Hulu drama, first discovered the book on which the series is based back in 2017 — before the best-seller had been published. Speaking to Deadline, the Legally Blonde star explained how she discovered "so many themes" that were "very complex" whilst first delving the original story, before adding that co-star Washington was the perfect fit "to go on this journey with her."

In a statement given to Deadline, Hulu's Chief Content Officer, Joel Stillerman, also said the on-demand service are "honoured" to bring Celeste Ng's "powerful story to the screen." Adding: "this is exactly the type of compelling and culturally relevant content that embodies our Hulu Originals brand."

So, although we're still waiting on news of a UK airdate, it appears we have yet another brilliant U.S. drama on our hands, and I , for one, cannot wait.