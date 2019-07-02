As far as rare, exciting astronomical events go, the July 2, 2019 total solar eclipse is a biggie. If you've been let down before by trying to see a supermoon only to find that just looks like a regular-sized full moon, I totally get why you'd be skeptical about seeing a total solar eclipse — but I promise you, it's worth checking out. That said, you'll want to know how to actually watch the total solar eclipse on July 2, because you won't be able to see it anywhere in the world. Only people living in parts of South America like Chile and Argentina, and with views over the South Pacific Ocean, will be able to see the total solar eclipse with their own eyes. In other words, the total solar eclipse won't be visible to all — so, for interested viewers outside of South America will have to watch online.

Considering the eclipse takes place at around 4 pm ET on July 2, you're going to have to watch the solar eclipse online if you're not already in South America right now. While I realize that might sound like a bummer, it actually means that you're going to have a better view than anyone. Plus it means you don't have to wear safety glasses or risk going blind, so that's a plus, right?

Luckily, there are places to watch it that are easily accessible. Starting at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 2, the total solar eclipse will be streamed online at various platforms. The entire event will last 161 minutes, as the moon's shadow travels along a path approximately 5,900 miles long.

Here's how and where to get your all access pass to the 2019 total solar eclipse online, from the comfort of your couch and with no risk to your eyesight, whatsoever.

NASA

NASA on YouTube

NASA and the the California learning lab and museum, Exploratorium are partnering for epic eclipse coverage. Starting at 3 p.m. ET, you can watch the stream of the eclipse online. Then, at 4 p.m. ET, the stream will include commentary so that you can watch the eclipse and learn, too. Feel free to log on early and get up to date with the latest NASA coverage, as this stream is always on.

Slooh

Slooh on YouTube

The robotic telescope service is the first ever live streaming telescope, and their YouTube page will be living up to their legacy between 3:15 PM ET and 5:50 PM ET.

European Southern Observatory

European Southern Observatory (ESO) on YouTube

The La Silla Observatory (situated in Chile's Atacama desert) will be webcasting the eclipse starting a full hour before totality if you have time to logon early. Full coverage starts at 3:15 p.m. ET.

TimeandDate.com

timeanddate on YouTube

Want some eclipse coverage with a side of expert commentary? Check out TimeandDate.com for for play-by-play updates of the eclipse plus graphics and other educational materials.

Instagram

NASA/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Yup, when in doubt, head to the 'gram. #solareclipse and #eclipse are already trending. Plug those terms into your search bar and check out Stories, IGTV posts and Instagram pictures of the solar eclipse as it happens and see it through the eyes of your peers around the world.