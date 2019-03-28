Be prepared to enter another dimension, because Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s revival of The Twilight Zone is back for a second series. The revival of the classic anthology series initially debuted in the states on CBS All Access, and eventually made its way to Syfy and NOW TV in February 2020. So how will you be able to watch The Twilight Zone’s season two in the UK?

The new series is already available for U.S. viewers (as of June 25), but it looks as though British fans are going to be stuck in the fifth dimension for the time being. A rep at Sky has confirmed that "the date for Twilight Zone S2 [in the UK] is still TBC, but it is confirmed to be coming this autumn to Sky One and NOW TV." So I guess we'll just have to cross our fingers that means early autumn!

If you're unfamiliar with the franchise, the legacy of The Twilight Zone reaches as far back as the late '50s. Created by the legendary Rod Sterling in 1959, The Twilight Zone took viewers into the fifth dimension where characters would experience unusual events that were rooted in the sci-fi, thriller, and horror genres. Sterling would introduce each episode with the well-known monologue, and would then narrate portions of the story as the episode went on.

CBS Interactive / The Twilight Zone

This is the role that Peele will be undertaking in the latest reincarnation of the series.

"Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time but prophesied issues of ours," Peel told CBS. "I'm honoured to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone."

The Twilight Zone has been revived twice before, the first being in 1985 and the second in 2002. Before the first revival, Twilight Zone: The Movie was released in 1983, but was surrounded by controversy due to the tragic deaths of actor Vic Morrow and two child actors while filming a scene for the movie, as Slate reports. Despite this, the first revival of the series carried on and would last for three seasons. In comparison, the second revival only lasted for one.

CBS Interactive / The Twilight Zone

While these continuations of the series didn't pull in audiences that the first Twilight Zone did, it kept the interest — and legacy — of the series alive, leading to the palpable amount of excitement that surrounded the run-up to the revival's first series.

The major difference with the revival is that it mixed remakes with new stories. The 1963 classic ‘Nightmare at 20,000 Feet’ starring William Shatner was given a 21st-century twist, now titled ‘Nightmare at 30,000 Feet’ and featuring Adam Scott in the main role. The second series follows a different trajectory however, opting to focus on entirely new stories rather than reviving any past episodes. There’s still a bounty of easter eggs and references to discover though, alongside some major talent such as Tony Hale, Billy Porter, Jurnee Smollett, Sky Ferreria, Joel McHale, Greta Lee, and Damon Wayans Jr.