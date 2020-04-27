It’s fair to say Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's time on camera and in the public eye has made her an expert in curating a signature, go-to style. A court shoe, tailored trousers, pencil skirts, and jeans are some of her favourites, indicative of her capsule wardrobe style of pieces that can be worn again and again. One of the key pieces in her inherently polished, yet low-key arsenal? A crisp white shirt, of course.

Markle understands the perennial allure of a white button-down shirt to a tee, making it appropriate for any event from a red-carpet appearance to a day of work. Dress it up, dress it down, wear with ripped jeans, or even a floor-length skirt, there is no end to the versatility of how she wears the white shirt. The Duchess’ take on the wardrobe classic renders it comfortable but not too casual, refined yet effortless, simple but chic, making it the epitome of the effortless glamour that has become synonymous with Markle's style.

Here are some of her most memorable white shirt looks, along with ways to recreate them.

1. With Simple But Meaningful Gold Jewellery ABC News/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images Markle recently chose a crisp white shirt from her SmartWorks capsule collection for her first post-royal television appearance. The Duchess appeared from the waist up on Good Morning America to talk about her Disney project, Elephant. The simple, smart shirt allowed the focus to remain on the project, but she did grant herself some personalisation, however. In the interview, which was filmed last summer, Markle wore a personalised £60 10k gold 'Shirley' horoscope pendant with Prince Harry's Virgo star sign from sustainable brand Suetables during the appearance, and a £122 10k gold 'Vanessa Coin Zodiac' necklace with a Taurus charm, in honour of Archie's May birthday.

2. With A Floor Length Skirt For The Evening Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images For the Endeavour Fund Awards in London in February 2019 Markle wore a signature white shirt paired with a floor-length skirt, both bespoke Givenchy, The Duchess is a big fan of then-creative director Claire Waight Keller’s work at Givenchy, choosing the designer for her wedding gown and presenting her with an award at the Fashion Awards in 2018. Markle elevated the crisp shirt and figure-hugging skirt that highlighted her bump with a pair of £530 Aquazzura pumps for the red carpet event. Wearing the shirt with an open collar, and rolled up sleeves, balanced out the solid weight of the skirt and kept the style looking naturally effortless, as always.

3. With Princess Diana-Style Blue Jeans & Brown Shoes Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Whilst she is undoubtedly a style icon in her own right, Markle does like to take pages from the Princess Diana playbook on occasion. Princess Diana's love of crisp white shirts is well documented and it's something Markle shares, taking inspiration from the light blue jeans, sunglasses, and brown leather shoes that the Princess wore 20 years earlier. Markle wore the appropriately named 'The Husband' shirt to watch a game of wheelchair basketball at The Invictus Games back in September 2017 — her first public appearance with Prince Harry. The shirt was designed by friend Misha Nonoo, who was rumoured to have set her up on a blind date with the Prince.

4. With A Blazer & Jeans For A Smart/Casual Look Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in the autumn of 2018 brought with it a heightened interest in Markle’s wardrobe after the couple announced her pregnancy on the first day of the tour. Markle opted for a no-fuss oversized white shirt for an appearance in the town of Dubbo. The £40 white button-down by French label Maison Kitsuné was loose and breezy, perfect for a hot day in the outback. Paired with a pair of slim black jeans and black suede boots, it made for an ideal outfit for a busy day on tour, and her checkered blazer was a show of support for pal Serena Williams' fashion line.