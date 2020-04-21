Meghan and Harry may have formally stepped back from royal duties and started life in LA by announcing their intention to cut all ties with major British tabloids, but the couple continue to dedicate time to the causes that matter to them. Appearing in her first TV appearance since leaving the royal family, Meghan chose to talk about animal conservation, and did so with a rather touching tribute to Archie and Harry.

Meghan appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America in a pre-recorded interview discussing her work on Elephant, the Disney+ documentary she provided the voiceover for yesterday (April 20). "I hope that when people see this film, they realise how connected we all are and if we had more of awareness about the obstacles we're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet and animals, in a very different way,” she said. Wearing a Smart Works white shirt and her long hair down, Meghan’s gold necklaces caught our eye straight away. The Suetable trinkets – the ‘Vanessa Coin’ Taurus necklace and ‘Shirley Horoscope’ Virgo necklace – were subtle, but sweet, tributes to Archie – a Taurus due to celebrate his first birthday on May 6 – and Harry, who’s big day is September 15.

The Canadian jewellery brand eagerly shared the news via its Instagram stories: “We woke up to a tweet showing Meghan Markle wearing wearing her Sutables zodiac necklaces on Good Morning America. Grateful for this bit of good news amidst so much bad news.”

The designs are (surprisingly) still in stock, though that might soon change. At £63 for the ‘Vanessa Coin’ Taurus charm and £31 for the ‘Shirley Horoscope’ Virgo charm, they are rather affordable. (Though notably more expensive in 10k yellow gold). Chains are separate, too.

This isn’t the first time Meghan’s been seen wearing the necklaces. She was previously spotted donning them in Vancouver, when she visited a Women's shelter; in New York, for her star-studded baby shower; and at Broom Farm Community Centre back in November 2019.

