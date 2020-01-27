As expected, the 2020 Grammy Awards saw a burst of bold fashion statements from Arianna Grande’s mushroom dress to Lil Nas X’s insane hot pink cowboy suit. However, alongside the zany outfits presented on the red carpet, there was one woman who brought serious sultriness, Ms Bebe Rexha. Layering a chain-mesh top underneath a boxy tuxedo blazer, the American hitmaker showed us how to work sheer embellishment to perfection.

Rexha's winning combination follows on from Phoebe Waller-Bridge's similar bedazzled outfit worn to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were held last week (Jan. 9). The Fleabag star took to the stage in a jewelled mesh cape placed over a bandeau top and a floor-length skirt.

Sadly, duping these two looks exactly may be tricky, and they'll certainly cost a pretty penny. (Waller-Bridge's ensemble was courtesy of Armani Privé and Rexha's suit and top were designed by Christian Cowan.) However, thankfully there are plenty of high street options to have you shining until summer season.

Whether you’re looking for a caged piece to rock over a swimsuit at a beach party or an embellished dress for a night out with the girls, I've got you covered with these options below.