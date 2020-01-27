Bustle

How To Wear Embellished Mesh Like A Red Carpet Star

By Escher Walcott
As expected, the 2020 Grammy Awards saw a burst of bold fashion statements from Arianna Grande’s mushroom dress to Lil Nas X’s insane hot pink cowboy suit. However, alongside the zany outfits presented on the red carpet, there was one woman who brought serious sultriness, Ms Bebe Rexha. Layering a chain-mesh top underneath a boxy tuxedo blazer, the American hitmaker showed us how to work sheer embellishment to perfection.

Rexha's winning combination follows on from Phoebe Waller-Bridge's similar bedazzled outfit worn to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were held last week (Jan. 9). The Fleabag star took to the stage in a jewelled mesh cape placed over a bandeau top and a floor-length skirt.

Sadly, duping these two looks exactly may be tricky, and they'll certainly cost a pretty penny. (Waller-Bridge's ensemble was courtesy of Armani Privé and Rexha's suit and top were designed by Christian Cowan.) However, thankfully there are plenty of high street options to have you shining until summer season.

Whether you’re looking for a caged piece to rock over a swimsuit at a beach party or an embellished dress for a night out with the girls, I've got you covered with these options below.

1. Embellished Mesh Crop Top

Embellished Mesh Crop Top
£38
|
ASOS
This would look great worn over a bandeau top and skirt à la Waller-Bridge. Available in sizes XS-L.

2. Embellished Mesh Midi Skirt

Diamanté Mesh Midi Tube Skirt
£42
|
ASOS
Match this skirt with the embellished top mentioned above to create a striking two piece. Available in sizes S-L.

3. Diamanté Fishnet Tights

Black Diamanté Fishnet Tights
£30
|
Pretty Little Thing
Opt for a more subtle approach with these sparkling tights matched with a fitted blazer dress and perspex heels. Available in one size.

4. Embellished Mesh Bodycon Dress

Black Criss Cross Mesh Top Bodycon Dress
£25
|
Pretty Little Thing
Match this mini with a pair of strappy patent heels to create the outfit for a night out on the town. Available in sizes 4-16.

5. Embellished Turtleneck Top

Black Glittery Turtleneck Top
£12.99
£5
|
H&M
Pair this sleek mesh top with high-waisted wet-look leggings and heeled boots for the weekend. Available in sizes XS-XL.

6. Diamanté Fishnet Boots

Vakili Diamanté Detail Fishnet Heel In Black
£59.99
£29.99
|
Ego
There's no better way to finish off your party look than with these sparkling beauties. Available in UK sizes 3-9.