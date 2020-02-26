OK, lover babies, cue the slow jams, because Venus enters Taurus on March 4, and this transit will be bringing a lot of sensual energy and pleasure into our situation-ships. Venus is the planet of love and romance in astrology, so anytime it switches signs, we're bound to feel the effects in our love lives — whether we're single and dating around, in a committed relationship, or just fostering a whole bunch of crushes.

"Venus loves to be in Taurus, as it’s the planetary ruler of this sign," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. When Venus is in Taurus, this planet gets to be the loveliest, most luxurious, and most indulgent version of itself. Taurus is a highly-sensual earth sign — it loves rich food, long naps, and good sex — so we'll all be more likely to listen to our bodies and indulge in our most sensory pleasures when it comes to romance.

"Expect sensual touches, romantic yearnings, and commitments," Stardust says. "You'll also be able to use your innate charm to dazzle your crush and warm their hearts with good vibes. Just don’t get too possessive or jealous of your significant other, as that can cause conflicts to arise between you both." Don't let anyone rush you into anything romance-related this month. Like Usher, patron saint of slow jams, Venus in Taurus just wants to take it nice and slow.

Get ready to bask in the glow of Venus' sensual energy and find out how Venus in Taurus will affect your love life, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus may have just left your sign, but that doesn't mean you're going to miss a beat when it comes to taking action in your love life, Aries. "Your confidence will be high, which is why it’s an ideal time to make a move and ask your crush out," Stardust says. Be your adventurous self and take a romantic risk — it's likely to turn out in your favor!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're the belle of Venus' ball this season, Taurus, so bask in the glow of her warmth and indulge in romance all month long. "You may be the envy of the town, as you are being seen by others as the beautiful and sensual person that you are," Stardust says. Say yes to pleasure — you're the star of the show, so there's no reason to deny yourself any.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Fantasies are great for the bedroom, Gemini, but make sure you're not getting ahead of yourself in love. "You’re lost in a daydream, which will serve to increase your fantasies," Stardust says. "Just be aware that fantasy is always better than reality." Work to stay grounded when it comes to romance this month so that your expectations aren't crushed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There may be a budding romance blossoming in your social life, Cancer. "A friend has the potential to be more than your pal now," Stardust says. "Think carefully about whether you want to take the leap into being a couple." Getting caught in the heat of the moment is tempting — just make sure you don't risk losing a friendship that truly matters.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your professional life is opening all sorts of doors lately — and this month, it could even lead to romance. "A colleague may set you up with someone who could turn out to be more than a fling," Stardust says. "Be open to new possibilities!" Keep an open heart and an open mind.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This transit is a breath of fresh air for your romantic life, Virgo. "You’ll be glowing up your love life by opening yourself up to new adventures and people," Stardust says. You're ready to embrace a totally fresh start when it comes to the types of people you date or the way you spend time with your significant other.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Pump the brakes, Libra, as you don't want to move too quick and risk a crash-and-burn situation in your love life. "Creating boundaries with your lover is essential now," Stardust says. "It will help you not fall too deep in love before the relationship naturally develops." You have a tendency to lose yourself in relationships, so put yourself first.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

"Well, you certainly do have a 'type' — but your palate is changing when it comes to who you crush on, as your needs have changed," Stardust says. Your previous romantic patterns are probably starting to feel a little worn out, Scorpio, so it's a great time to embrace an "out with the old, in with the new" attitude about love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're a natural adventurer, Sag, but even the most free-spirited among us need some time away from the wild west of the dating scene. "It’s not that you’re not in the mood for love, but you’re feeling lazy and not wanting to put effort into dating," Stardust says. "It’s OK to just chill at home and watch Netflix with your crush."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Uncertainty in love is never fun, Capricorn — so eliminate the drama by speaking up. "It’s time you had the 'define the relationship' talk with your crush to avoid confusion and to see where the relationship is going," Stardust says. State your needs and find out where your crush stands — chances are, you'll be able to find common ground.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You deeply value the opinions of your friends, and that's great — but right now, you should follow your own intuition when it comes to love. "Don’t let anyone critique your crush," Stardust says. "Even if they don’t seem appealing to your friends, they light up your life." Don't worry about what others think and focus on whether the relationship works for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're feeling much more clear-minded when it comes to what you want in love, Pisces, so get out there and play the field. "Flirting is always fun, especially now that you’ve got your head out of the clouds and are focused on expressing your sentiments," Stardust says. Don't be afraid to speak up and make the first move!