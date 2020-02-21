If you follow the stars closely, you're probably dying to know how Mercury retrograde winter 2020 affects your love life — because it seems as though these tri-annual astrological transits have the uncanny ability to make everything in our lives get messy. Mercury retrograde periods are known for mixing up our communication signals, causing delays and jams in both projects and traffic, and of course, dredging up crap from our past (yes, this includes your exes), so naturally we need to be aware of the effect it has on our romantic lives.

Because Mercury rules over our ability to express ourselves and make plans, its retrograde periods can certainly make things rocky when it comes to love, dating, and romance. And as if the retrograde wasn't already bound to make us confused, we can expect to feel even fuzzier in the mental sphere throughout this particular backspin given Pisces' daydream-y influence. The watery Piscean energy is also adding an emotional edge to this season's Mercury retrograde, and it could make us feel more easily offended over any sort of miscommunications in our relationships, or overly moody about things like canceled dates or missed plans.

Paying attention to our intuition in love during this retrograde is important — but we must also remember that our judgment could be clouded by emotional sensitivity and the generally dizzying effects of Mercury's backspin. Clear communication with your partners or potential partners about feelings and plans is the best route to avoiding retrograde drama in your love life.

Find out what's in store for your zodiac sign's love life during Mercury retrograde winter 2020, whether you're dating around or in a relationship.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

In dating: Secrets from your past and skeletons from your closet may be lurking around in your love life. "Gossip could suddenly be popping up about your love life," says astrologer Kyle Thomas. "You may also be confiding in people about some of your most personal thoughts and fears regarding relationships."

In a relationship: You'll want to proceed with caution and not let the retrograde's confusion mess with your head. "Some of you will be tempted to cheat at this time or will face exes you must find closure with," Thomas says. "The past could be coming back to appear once again."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

In dating: Your newest romantic interest might already be part of your social scene. "This could be a time when you meet a crush through friends you’d previously connected with but had fallen out of touch with, or realize an acquaintance has romantic potential," Thomas says. The retrograde has you revisiting your past — and seeing familiar faces in a new light.

In a relationship: This retrograde offers a great opportunity for you and your partner to bond with mutual friends and create shared experiences together. "Expect to see your social life shifting at this point in time," Thomas says. "You’ll love this festive moment and are likely to see past friends returning."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

In dating: Your work life has been on fire, Gem, and you could very well meet a glittery new partner through your professional network. "You could start dating someone who has success or popularity, perhaps someone you previously had known," Thomas says.

In a relationship: "This could manifest in another way — one where your work life is demanding so much of your attention that your lover finds themselves missing you," Thomas says. Keep the work-life balance in check and be sure to make time for love, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

In dating: Expect to explore the unexpected in dating this retrograde. "Now is a time when you could notice you are drawn to connecting with people who are overseas or lovers from a different background or spirituality than you – especially if you had met previously," Thomas says.

In a relationship: It's a good time time to plan a little getaway with your partner. "The past is favored now, and if you travel to a place you’ve previously been with a lover now you could enjoy it quite a bit," Thomas says. Just leave room in the schedule for retrograde-induced travel snags!

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

In dating: No subject is off the table when it comes to dissecting your love life this retrograde, Leo. "Expect to be discussing your intimate and sexual needs at this time, [as well as] voicing your fears about relationships, or seeking advice about how to improve your relationships," Thomas says.

In a relationship: There's no subject off the table in your relationship, either, and you may find yourself addressing issues that have been lingering. "You could be asking to discuss the balance in your partnership and seeing if you can find a better equilibrium," Thomas says.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

In dating: This retrograde is making you feel serious about finding a romantic partnership that's built to last – whether with someone totally new or rather familiar. "This is a great time to lure someone in who has romantic long-term potential, or get back together with the one who got away," Thomas says.

In a relationship: "With commitments and partnerships on your mind, you’re likely to be talking in depth with your current partner," Thomas says. "[But] if you and your significant other aren’t on the same page, this is because something is out of line in your communication. Use better communication now."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

In dating: Your work life has made it difficult to even think about hitting the dating scene during this retrograde, Libra. "You’re highly busy at this time and you could find that your work life is pulling you away from your romantic life now," Thomas says. If you feel so inclined, give yourself a weekend off to say yes to a new romantic prospect.

In a relationship: "[Your work life] could cause friction with your lover," Thomas says. "Keep them up-to-date with the headaches happening on the job so they feel included in your life." Work is consuming you, so keep communication with your partner at its best so they know not to take your distraction personally.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

In dating: "Love and romance are blazing on your mind at this time," Thomas says. "Expect to be gushing about your newest crush or the scintillating details about your love life." You're extra romantic under this retrograde, but Thomas also advises against rushing into anything new: "Exes or old flames could reappear. If you want to get back together with someone who you previously had known, now is a good time."

In a relationship: Beware of the retrograde's ability to scramble our signals and make us misinterpret our partners' behaviors. "If things suddenly seem to be amiss in your relationships, it’s because the Mercury Retrograde is causing miscommunication somewhere down the line," Thomas says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

In dating: Taking care of business at home is your number-one priority during this retrograde, Sag, and it could pull you away from the dating scene temporarily. "Your home and family require a great deal of thought and time now and you are certainly re-evaluating things here," Thomas says. "Your romantic life will take a backseat at this time while you attend to these other areas."

In a relationship: With this retrograde comes a lot of confusion around the domestic sitch with your partner, and it could make you rethink your decisions (or want to rush into new ones!). "Some Sagittarius' could be discussing moving in together – or having some hiccups with that process," Thomas says. Wait until after the retrograde to make any final decisions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

In dating: This is a great time for you to revisit the possibility of rekindling a flame with the one who got away. "With this being a retrograde period, it’s very likely that you’re thinking about someone from the past or someone you meant to say something to before – but didn’t," Thomas says. "Your chance to do so is now."

In a relationship: This is a social time for you, Cap, so allow yourself to enjoy the slowdown of this retrograde with your partner. By being careful with the way you express your feelings, you can avoid any retrograde drama. "You want to make sure you express yourself perfectly now, [whether that be through] reaching out to a lover or explaining something to your current partner," Thomas says.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

In dating: Your love life might not feel so hot, but only because your energy is focused on growing your bank account instead. "Money is on your mind at this time, and this will be more important than romance now," Thomas says. Revisit the dating scene post-retrograde.

In a relationship: You're hyper-focused on your finances right now, Aquarius, so plan some date nights on the cheap. "Budget ahead. After all, without money, you can’t live the good life with your lover," Thomas says. "This could also be a time when you’re focusing more on 'splitting the bill.'" Just be sure to explain to your partner that you're focusing on this for the good of your relationship.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

In dating: Mercury retrograding through your sign is hard, but at least it's happening during your birthday season, which puts you in high demand. "Everyone wants to talk with you lately and you don’t mind the spotlight," Thomas says. "Expect lovers or people from the past to return during the retrograde."

In a relationship: You're feeling extra pensive during this retrograde, and it could make you a little extra moody in your relationship. "You could find yourself more reflective or realize you feel uncomfortable with something a romantic interest previously had said," Thomas says. Talk your feelings through with your partner.