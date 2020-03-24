With daily updates and new guidelines coming out from both the UK government and health officials, you’d be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed when it comes to COVID-19 advice. However, on March 23, Boris Johnson addressed the nation and announced the most stringent policies yet, aimed at protecting people from the coronavirus pandemic by instructing them to stay at home. But how will the UK’s new lockdown measures be enforced?

During the national TV address, the PM outlined the few instances in which people are allowed to leave their home in the coming weeks. They are: shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible; to exercise once a day, alone or with members of your household; to fulfil any medical need, provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and travelling to and from work, but only where absolutely necessary.

To ensure compliance, the government immediately closed down all shops selling non-essential goods. Libraries, playgrounds, outdoor gyms, and places of worship were also shut. And "we will stop all gatherings of more than two people in public - excluding people you live with," said Johnson. "And we'll stop all social events, including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, but excluding funerals."

"The police," he said, "will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings." But what does that mean for fines and how will the police disperse groups?

What are the fines during the lockdown?

If you are in a big group, not observing social distancing, or don’t have a legitimate reason to be out – as thousands did over Mother's Day weekend – you could face a fine. According to Sky, flouting the new lockdown rules could cost you between £30 and £1,000. However, fines won't be issued until Parliament passes new emergency legislation, per BBC, which should be announced later this week.

How will the police disperse groups?

The police will be given the powers to make sure people follow the measures, but the National Police Chiefs' Council told the BBC that officers would be talking to people and explaining why they shouldn't be out first, issuing fines second.

What will the police do during lockdown?

After the announcement the BBC reported that several police forces have said they were facing a high number of phone calls from members of the public seeking clarification on the new restrictions. Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley warned the public not to "cripple" his force's phone lines.

John Apter, chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales expressed similar concerns to the BBC News. He told The Independent that “we police by consent and I don’t want that to change during this crisis … this is about saving lives and protecting people across this country.”

If you or someone you’ve been in close contact with appears to have shown or be showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, visit the NHS website in the UK to find out the next steps you should take or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.