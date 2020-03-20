Is It Safe To Travel Home To Quarantine With Family During The Coronavirus Pandemic?

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 3,000 reported across the UK, the need to self-isolate and practice social-distancing has become clear this week. As the UK government continues to update their measures, communicated via the Prime Minister's address every day at 5pm on the BBC, we're starting to settle into this new normal. Although it's taking some getting used to, and our natural instinct is to seek comfort in friends and family. However, this raises the question of whether it is safe to travel home to quarantine with family during the coronavirus outbreak.

Should you avoid travelling home to stay with family during the coronavirus outbreak?

Thousands of travellers are said to be "scrambling" to return home all over the world, according to The Guardian. Yet, the UK government has warned British citizens against non-essential travel to help stop the spread of the outbreak — including on public transport. In Friday's press conference (March 20), Boris Johnson announced the closure of bars, pubs, cafes, restaurants, theatres, cinemas, leisure centres and gyms. He said: “Today, for now, at least physically we need to keep people apart... As far as possible, we want you to stay at home." The Foreign Office also urged travellers to take heed, warning that border and travel restrictions are increasing globally, although not yet insisting that UK nationals return home.

As London is considered the vanguard for the virus in the UK, with high levels of confirmed cases in the capital, some have suggested that London-based commuters should not travel out of the area.

The leader of Cornwall council, Julian German, and the Cornish MP Steve Double have asked people not to travel to the far south west of England, reports The Guardian. In an open letter, they urged, "We need to stop the spread of this virus and also need to protect our NHS and keep our supermarket shelves stocked. An influx of thousands of tourists in the coming weeks will put unnecessary pressure on our services."

Read more here:

What's Happening With Coronavirus In The UK?

The Major Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

What are the risks to elderly parents and vulnerable family members?

Throughout country people are being asked to stay at home as much as possible, whether you're with or without symptoms. This is for the benefit of UK's most vulnerable people, who are being asked to self-isolate for the next 12 weeks — especially the elderly, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions.

The Guardian reports that the virus seems to be worst affecting those over 60, and even more so those over 80. Those who are below 50 and do not have underlying health conditions usually experience far milder symptoms and have a low mortality rate, as the BBC reports.

How else can I keep in contact with my family?

With all risks taken into account, you might be looking to FaceTime or call instead of visiting in person, as well as keeping up the conversation on WhatsApp group chats.

If you're worried about a family member's access to food or supplies, there are hundreds of COVID-19 mutual aid groups across the country pledging to help the most vulnerable people in their towns and local areas. Organisers of these groups — run entirely by volunteers and non-medical professionals — are delivering food for those self-isolating.

You can find the growing list of Mutual Aid Groups on the Covid-19 Mutual Aid website.

How can you reduce the risk of passing the virus on to others?

As coronavirus is likely spread through cough or sneeze droplets, there are ways to avoid catching or spreading it.

Wash your hands with soap and water as often as possible. Scrub them for at least 20 seconds; there are lots of celebrity videos out there to jazz up your hand washing routine.

Carry hand sanitiser for times where you can't access a bathroom. Ensure your sanitiser contains at least 60% alcohol, and, again, rub in for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your face when your hands aren't clean.

If you need to cough or sneeze, do it into a tissue or your elbow. Throw tissues away immediately after use and then wash your hands.

Avoid the vulnerable and anyone showing symptoms, and self-isolate if you do come into contact.

Read more here:

How To Know Whether Or Not To Visit Your Grandparents Because Of Coronavirus

How To Shut Down Coronavirus Fake News In Your Group Chats

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here.