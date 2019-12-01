Between finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones and fitting in all of the dinners, secret santas, and parties Christmas can be a bit of a jam packed, stressful time. However, if there’s one thing you can’t miss out on during the festive season it’s visiting at least one Christmas market. With delicious sweet treats, mulled wine, and delicate trinkets, the markets really embody everything that’s good about Christmas time and now you can apply for a job reviewing Christmas markets around the UK. So, if you know your Winter Wonderlands from your little city markets, this is your time to shine.

ExporCart, the platform that allows exhibitors to buy everything they need for their events, is on the lookout for a professional Christmas market attendee. As the company is set to expand into the market and fair industry they need someone to do the market research. This would mean being paid £50 an hour to attend Christmas markets up and down the UK. While you’re there you can indulge in the Christmas treats, festive atmosphere, and you’ll even be given travel expenses and some pocket money so you and a friend can enjoy yourselves to the max.

Speaking about the opportunity Jasmine Eilfield, co-founder and CPO of ExpoCart, said in a statement, “Christmas markets are one of the most popular attractions in the country, with thousands of people visiting them every day throughout the festive period. So, with our upcoming expansion into the consumer markets and fairs sector, we decided to take advantage of all of the fairs currently running, and do some market research of our own.”

While it all may seem too good to be true, there’s no catch. However, there are a few requirements for the Christmas market tester. ExpoCart will pay you to spend one hour at each market but if you want to spend more time there you can. You’ll get a checklist of things to look out for while you’re at the markets which will include things like what type of stalls are there, what signs are used, how the stalls market their goods, and how many stalls are there. You’ll need to take some super Christmassy high quality pictures and proved around 750 words on each fair.

This period is already pretty hectic but this could be the perfect job if you’re retired, in part time work or a freelancer. Eilfield said, “obviously we know this is a dream job for a lot of people, so we’re expecting a lot of applications. We’re excited to pick our Christmas Fair Tester and get them enjoying all of the Christmas fairs the UK has to offer!”

If Christmas is your time and you think you’d be the perfect person for the job then you can apply through the ExpoCart website. You’ll need to be 18 years old or older, have a full UK driving license, and be big into all things Christmas. Should you get the job you’ll be visiting at least three markets a week between Dec. 6 and Dec. 24. So, to say you’ll be ready for Christmas by the time the big day comes around is an understatement. This is the dream job for the biggest Christmas elves so get applying.