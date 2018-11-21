Thanksgiving is about being grateful for what you have, but you know what, sometimes you want more, and that's just fine. That's why Black Friday comes right after Thanksgiving (okay, maybe not why but still). Huda Beauty's Black Friday sale will have you getting more foundation, more liquid lipsticks, and more of well, everything.

Lately, Huda Beauty has been launching product after product including another new palette and concealers. While Huda Beauty has previously been most well-known for their classic liquid lipstick formula and gorgeous lashes, they've grown so far beyond that. The brand now has a famous eyeshadow palette (Hello, Rose Gold Remastered), a cult favorite and inclusive foundation in Faux Filter, and they just recently dropped a line of fragrances as well.

If you've never used Huda Beauty or if you're a huge fan and need to restock on some sample lipstick colors or grab your winter foundation shade, Huda Beauty's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is the way to do so.

For the big shopping holiday, Huda Beauty is combining their sales and giving you an entire weekend of deals. The sale will begin on Black Friday, Nov. 23 and won't end until Cyber Monday, Nov. 26 giving fans ample time to shop.

According to the brand, Huda Beauty will be offering a multitude of deals on nearly all of their products. If you're a lover of their complexion goodies, you can score 20 percent off those products which brings their foundation down to just $32 alongside with discounts on their Easy Bake powder and new concealers.

As for the brand's signature eyeshadow palettes, like the iconic Rose Gold palette, those will reduced by 30 percent, and that discount also applies to their tools and brushes as well. If you've been waiting to snag the brand's palettes on sale, now is the time. However, there is one exception. Their latest launch, the New Nude palette, is excluded from the deal.

Perhaps one of the most exciting parts of the sale though is that the brand's highlighter palettes are under $30. The four pan highlighting palettes are another Huda Beauty staple, and at 40 percent off, they're a total deal during the sale.

While it's true that Huda Beauty has grown massively since the brand was most well-known for the liquid lipsticks and lashes, it's difficult to deny that their OG products are some of their best, and they may just be the brand's best deal for the shopping holiday.

During Black Friday, Huda Beauty's lipsticks and lashes are a whopping 50 percent off. Yes, really. Those liquid lips you love are only $10. Just keep in mind that limited edition products and vault and the Huda Beauty tins are not included.

Clearly, when you're doing your Black Friday shopping, Huda Beauty has to be a stop. With liquid lipsticks for $10 and highlighter palettes for less than $30, you can't miss the incredible deals from this brand on the biggest holiday shopping day of the year.