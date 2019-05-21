Annie said you’re never fully dresssed without a smile, but in the world of beauty, a bold lipstick is the finishing touch for any MOTD. Huda Beauty is launching eight new power bullet lipsticks, and the shades in the collection are iconic. No, seriously.

Huda Kattan, the founder of Huda Beauty posted a black and photo of the new colors to Instagram on May 20, leaving fans to wonder. However, the next day, the makeup mogul revealed in her Instagram Stories that the lippies are officially dubbed the Icons Collection, which consist of “the most iconic classic colors.”

“[There are] Some classic very true nudes, some classic very pretty pinks, some beautiful neon pinks, and some beautiful reds,” said Kattan in the video.

The beauty guru explained that the formulas of each individual lip color is custom made, so the wearer gets a big color payoff without sacrificing comfortably smooth lips.

"Each is as comfortable as it is pigmented," Kattan explains on the Huda Beauty blog. "With just one swipe, you get intense color that glides on like a balm without skipping or dragging."

When Kattan first announced the matte bullet lipsticks on Facebook, she revealed the formula alone took two years to develop. In her Instagram Stories, Kattan even admitted she and her team almost broke the machine that creates the lipsticks when making both rounds of power bullets, so the makeup mogul is doing due diligence for the lipstick lovers out there.

Fans of the lipsticks won’t be waiting very long for these to launch as they’ll be available to shop starting May 27 for $25 on ShopHudaBeauty.com and Sephora.com

The beauty guru also revealed a guide along with swatches on three different skin tones that displays all of the colors in categories which contain either warm or cool undertones.

"I think knowing your undertone is so essential – and not just with complexion products – it can make finding a lipstick shade that illuminates your complexion completely foolproof." Kattan says on the blog. "So, instead of people having to figure it out, we’ve created cool-toned shades to complement people with cool undertones, and the same for warm tones. It doesn’t mean you couldn’t wear both, but it makes it easier to find your ultimate hue!"

The classic reds in the Icons Collection feature Promotion Day (cool) and El Cinco De Maya (warm), the bright pinks include Bachelorette (cool) and Spring Break (warm), for the pretty pinks, there are Honeymoon (cool) and Rendez-vous (warm), and the Ultra Beige set includes Staycation (cool) and Anniversary (warm). It's obvious the names in this line are ideal for very specific occasions.

Kattan first launched three bullet lipsticks in metallic form for the holidays in Nov. 2018, but then released the first eight matte bullet lipsticks in their unique diamond-shaped design in Feb. 2019, which were all about rosy colors. Now, the matte collection is at a total of 16 shades, and it's nearly impossible not to want them all.

There's something about a statement-making lipstick that allows a makeup lover to feel their most powerful. But what else should you expect in a Power Bullet Lipstick?