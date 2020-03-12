I Tried Farsali's First Ever Moisturizer & Here's What You Need To Know — EXCLUSIVE

Skincare-infused beauty brand Farsali has carved out a much-loved niche in many beauty lovers' collections. From the bright pink drops of its Insta-famous Unicorn Essence to its Facetune-in-a-bottle product Skintune Blur, the brand knows all about viral fame. Now, Farsali's first moisturizer is coming, and I got the chance to try the rose gold inspired product before its launch.

Farsali's new moisturizer is an extension of its existing range of rose gold products. The Farsali Rose Gold Elixir 24K Moisturizing Gel Cream is a lightweight formula designed to both hydrate the skin and prep it for makeup application without leaving behind a shiny residue. The gel cream was created to replenish moisture levels and plump the skin using hyaluronic acid while rose hip seed oil and 24 karat gold impart a glow but no shine.

But does it work? I was able to get my hands on Farsali's moisturizer before it's March 23 launch on the brand's website and Sephora online. I've been using it both night and day for over a week, and here's what I think.

Farsali

The things you'll likely notice first about the Rose Gold Elixir Moisturizer are its texture, smell, and finish. When Farsali says this formula is light, they mean it. In fact, the product is actually more of a cross between a serum and a gel than a true gel-creme. It's much thinner than I expected, and while that was a surprise, it certainly wasn't a negative.

Upon application, I immediately noticed smell. The moisturizer has a citrus scent, akin to a light lemon fragrance. As a person who has tested an abundant amount of skincare, I know that added fragrance doesn't bother my skin. However, if you are sensitive to it, you should patch test this product before use.

Farsali

The finish of this product is what makes it a winner in my opinion, but it may not be for everyone. This beauty is sticky. Once applied and massaged into the skin, there is a light, tacky finish that remains behind on the skin, but that's not a flaw. For me, it's the opposite.

Farsali is a hybrid brand, meaning its products are designed to work in tandem with makeup. Thanks to its more tacky finish, the Rose Gold Elixir Moisturizer is an incredible base for your makeup making your foundation adhere more easily to your skin. After using it as my final step in a pre-makeup skin care routine, my complexion products looked beautiful.

As for its moisturizing capabilities, it's ideal for those with oily or combination-oily skin. It is after all a gel-creme. With its light texture, non-greasy formula and use of humectants like hyaluronic acid, it'll get the job done without weighing down the skin or making you worry about break-outs.

However, if, like me, you have a drier skin type, the moisturizer may not cut it. Like I mentioned, the product works wonders as a primer, and I can even get away with it as a daytime moisturizer. However, at night, my dry skin needs something more emollient, even occlusive, to seal hydration into my skin.

Overall, the new Farsali Rose Gold Moisturizer is a win for the brand. Not only does it continue their innovative approach to product development, but it also works great as both a cosmetic product for those with a drier skin type and a skin care product for those with oiler skin. Plus, with a $39 price tag, it's one of the brand's more affordable finds.

Whether you've been planning to switch to a lighter moisturizer for the upcoming spring and summer months or you want a great, moisturizing primer, Farsali's first ever moisturizer is a must-buy.