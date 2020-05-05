When I turned 13, getting my first cellphone felt like the ultimate act of rebellion. No longer tethered to a landline, I could lie to my parents about where I went after school and gab to my friends while I was forced to walk the dog. But those were simpler times, when phones flipped open and had actual buttons you could dial. Mobile phones served one purpose then: calling and texting. But now, in the era of way-too-smart phones and screen time, I want my landline back.
Yesterday, I Googled apps that will keep me from using other apps. I'm contemplating buying a walkman off of eBay. I long for the days where I could only go as far as my phone cord would take me; when staying connected to my loved ones was a privilege, not a lifestyle.
Like most pretentious people, I was late to get a smartphone. For 21 years, I lived in blissful ignorance, in a world where I never needed to worry about cracking my screen or leaving someone "on read." When it became clear that I'd need a device with WiFi capability, my "early 2000s forever" bubble burst. I bid goodbye to my trusty iPod Video and off-brand GPS navigator and said "hello" to Spotify and Google Maps. I condensed all my different apparatuses — my watch, my day planner, my Canon point-and-shoot — into one, shiny package: an iPhone.
What first felt like freedom has started to feel like a full-time job.
Initially, I was surprised by my own reaction to my new toy. Suddenly, I had internet access wherever I went. I could listen to the Pussy Cat Dolls and text my crush in tandem. I could watch Netflix at the gym and video chat with my roommates while at the grocery store. Was I a newly minted Apple convert? Would I throw caution to the wind and purchase an iPad next?
But what first felt like freedom has started to feel like a full-time job. My phone has become more than a simple device used for conversation, but a constant reminder of the messages I need to respond to, the assignments I haven't finished, and how much money I (don't) have in my bank account. There's no hiding from news notifications or work emails or the number of steps I have taken in a single day. As long as my phone is on, so am I.
But people, myself included, need to take time off from being plugged into everyone and everything — especially during times of extreme stress, such as, say, a global pandemic. Otherwise, they're at risk of burning out faster than they're phone battery.
So, I'm harkening back to the golden days when communication was a choice, not an obligation. I want to listen to music on a jog without being able to check my DMs. To go for a drive without getting pinged with Slack notifications. I salivate at the idea of having a conversation with a friend, then saying, "That's my other line," before hanging up and giving all my attention to someone else.
I salivate at the idea of having a conversation with a friend, then saying, 'That's my other line,' before hanging up and giving all my attention to someone else.
I suppose I could go on airplane mode for an hour or two. But I'm not Bear Grylls, OK? I'm a young person who works in digital media. And, yeah, maybe I don't need to use my iPhone as much as I do, but I also don't need to burn it along with all my worldly possessions. This isn't Into the Wild. And, during an international health crisis, it's crucial that I remain accessible to my friends and family.
And so, once again, I argue in defense of the landline.
The landline is the solution to all my problems. It limits — but does not inhibit — human contact and stimulation. With a landline, you can be reachable in the event of a death or tragedy or an emergency in your best friend's love life. But its power isn't infinite. A landline has boundaries — real, physical boundaries. You don't have to subject yourself to the entire internet each time the phone rings. And calls, like all good things, must end.
I'm dreaming of a phone that's only a phone. One that lives in my kitchen, and is there for me if and when I need it. And after being stuck in my house for two months, with my smartphone pinging off the hook, I'm closer than ever to making those dreams come true.
This article was originally published on