If Brett Kavanaugh's Confirmation Made You Angry, Here's What You Can Do About It
After weeks of hearings and controversy, the Senate voted on Saturday to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, making him the second justice appointed to the Supreme Court by Donald Trump. Kavanaugh was confirmed by a margin of 50 to 48, with one absence and two senators voting against party lines. In response to his confirmation, protests around the country continued to escalate, with progressives making it clear that they would not stop fighting for justice. For those who are angry about Kavanaugh's confirmation, there are several ways to make a concrete difference.
After Trump nominated Kavanaugh, many on the left warned that his appointment to the Supreme Court would endanger reproductive health care access, LGBTQ rights, immigration reform, and other progressive efforts. Moreover, in the weeks before his confirmation, sexual assault survivors and their allies called on their elected officials to oppose Kavanaugh's confirmation, in response to sexual misconduct allegations made against him by three different women. Kavanaugh denied all of these allegations, but the testimony provided by Christine Blasey Ford compelled other survivors to tell their own stories and denounce Kavanaugh.
There are several ways to continue fighting for critical rights in light of Kavanaugh's confirmation. For example, there are numerous organizations fighting for survivors and for reproductive justice that could use support, while different efforts to hold elected officials accountable continue to be crucial.
Support Organizations That Help Survivors
RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) is the largest anti-sexual violence organization in the country, and it administers the National Sexual Assault Hotline. According to TIME, the hotline experienced a 147 percent spike in calls following Christine Blasey Ford's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and has continued to receive many calls in light of Kavanaugh's confirmation process. You can donate to RAINN at this link or volunteer to support and engage with survivors.
The National Alliance to End Sexual Violence is another organization to consider supporting. NAESV has a team of experts and advocates that work to educate lawmakers on key policies affecting the fight against sexual violence. You can donate to NAESV at this link.
NO MORE is a coalition of nonprofits, corporations, government agencies, media organizations, schools, and individuals working to combat sexual assault and domestic violence. You can donate at this link, or you can shop NO MORE's products — the proceeds will go to partner organizations doing advocacy work. These are just some of many organizations working to support survivors and combat sexual violence.
Donate To Reproductive Rights Organizations
Throughout Kavanaugh's confirmation process, activists for reproductive justice have been concerned that Kavanaugh could threaten Roe v. Wade, birth control access, and other reproductive rights. Reproductive rights organizations like NARAL Pro-Choice America and Planned Parenthood swiftly condemned Kavanaugh's confirmation on Saturday, and they could use your support as they fight to maintain accessible reproductive health care services.
There are several ways to get involved with both of these organizations. You can join NARAL's mailing list here to get alerts and updates on protests and other actions on issues like abortion and contraception access. NARAL is also always looking for volunteers, and could use donations as well. There are many ways in which you can volunteer and show solidarity with Planned Parenthood, too, and you can donate to Planned Parenthood at this link.
Vote And Participate In Voter Registration Efforts
Following Kavanaugh's confirmation, many social media users urged their followers to vote in November's midterm elections — especially if their elected officials were among those who voted in favor of Kavanaugh. In addition to voting, anyone who is enraged about Kavanaugh can also get involved in voter registration drives and other similar efforts. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, for example, launched a voter registration campaign back in July, and there are several different ways to get involved.
Attend Protests And/Or Other Organized Actions
Protests broke out in Washington, D.C. and across the country in response to Kavanaugh's nomination, and they escalated following the sexual misconduct allegations made against him (all of which he denied). However, activists made it clear on Saturday that these protests would not stop with Kavanaugh's confirmation; they continued to protest outside the Capitol, and organized marches in many cities. Attending protests, town halls, and other actions that fight for survivors, reproductive rights, immigration reform, environmental justice, and other progressive causes is yet another valuable way to get involved, as is spreading the word about all of these initiatives.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.