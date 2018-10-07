After weeks of hearings and controversy, the Senate voted on Saturday to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, making him the second justice appointed to the Supreme Court by Donald Trump. Kavanaugh was confirmed by a margin of 50 to 48, with one absence and two senators voting against party lines. In response to his confirmation, protests around the country continued to escalate, with progressives making it clear that they would not stop fighting for justice. For those who are angry about Kavanaugh's confirmation, there are several ways to make a concrete difference.

After Trump nominated Kavanaugh, many on the left warned that his appointment to the Supreme Court would endanger reproductive health care access, LGBTQ rights, immigration reform, and other progressive efforts. Moreover, in the weeks before his confirmation, sexual assault survivors and their allies called on their elected officials to oppose Kavanaugh's confirmation, in response to sexual misconduct allegations made against him by three different women. Kavanaugh denied all of these allegations, but the testimony provided by Christine Blasey Ford compelled other survivors to tell their own stories and denounce Kavanaugh.

There are several ways to continue fighting for critical rights in light of Kavanaugh's confirmation. For example, there are numerous organizations fighting for survivors and for reproductive justice that could use support, while different efforts to hold elected officials accountable continue to be crucial.

Vote And Participate In Voter Registration Efforts Following Kavanaugh's confirmation, many social media users urged their followers to vote in November's midterm elections — especially if their elected officials were among those who voted in favor of Kavanaugh. In addition to voting, anyone who is enraged about Kavanaugh can also get involved in voter registration drives and other similar efforts. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, for example, launched a voter registration campaign back in July, and there are several different ways to get involved.