In a strong relationship, setting healthy boundaries is key, no matter what your zodiac sign. Maybe that means setting aside time to be alone, asking not to be called certain nicknames, or asking that your partner not share images of you on social media without your permission.

Whatever healthy boundaries look like in your relationship, four key zodiac signs tend to have a little bit more trouble than others with setting healthy limits. "These signs have the task of learning their own boundaries in this lifetime, so this makes it especially difficult for them to set boundaries in their relationships," Jasmine Hoover, an astrologer, transmuter, and new earth healer with Spirit & Spark, tells Bustle.

If you're a Libra, this probably isn't as much of a struggle for you, because setting boundaries probably comes pretty naturally. "When they are high functioning, they have a natural ability to focus on key issues and know how to compromise within relationships," Hoover says. "As long as Libras have the ability to assert themselves and are not as passive as this sign can be early in life, they can have amazing discernment abilities and therefore they have more respect and know-how in a relationship."

Here are the signs that have trouble setting boundaries in a relationship, according to an astrology expert.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong for Bustle In order to have a healthy relationship with another person, it's important to have a healthy relationship with yourself. This is something that is important for you to remember if you're a Taurus. "Taurus can struggle with boundaries if they do not have a keen sense of self-worth," Hoover says. "Taureans must establish their own system of value before they can enter a relationship with good and healthy boundaries." If you feel very secure in your self-love and self-care routines, that's wonderful. But if you aren't feeling totally confident, dedicate some time to strengthening your mental and emotional health.

2. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) "Due to their pedestal mentality, Leos can have an issue with boundaries within their relationships," Hoover says. "Leos believe the person they have chosen is perfect in every way, simply because they chose them." It's important to understand that your partner is their own person, even though you think they're wonderful, but as a Leo, it can sometimes be difficult for you to recognize them as an individual, rather than just your partner. "This can often cause lack of boundaries due to maintaining the appearance of the relationship, which in turn seems to matter more than the actual relationship itself," Hoover says.

3. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong for Bustle As a Scorpio, you might be surprised to learn that you could have trouble with setting boundaries, because controlling what you share with each person is probably very important to you. But as fast as you can put up a wall, you can tear it down. "Scorpio is the sign of boundaries, creating them and destroying them, and this is a huge life lesson and theme for Scorpios," Hoover says. "They can either become completely docile and submissive in a relationship, or they can completely dominate and take control." Whichever is your behavior tendency, thinking in these extremes can make it more difficult to maintain a balanced mentality. Work on understanding that in your relationship, power does not have to be an all-or-nothing thing. Both you and your partner can be "in charge" in the relationship.