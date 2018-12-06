Picture this: the snow is falling, the fireplace is crackling, and you have your favorite Hallmark holiday movie on your TV. The holidays are here, and it's time to rock those 'tis-the-season vibes you've been craving all year. Bring out the sleigh bells, the stockings, the eggnog! But especially don't forget the one essential that every cozy holiday mood needs: a good book in your lap. Fortunately there are plenty of great holiday romance books that will give you all the feels of a Hallmark movie, with the added bonus of the joy that reading brings.

If there's one thing to learn from Hallmark movies, it's that there's nothing quite like a little winter magic to make your heart swoon: the twinkling of lights, the steam rising from your peppermint hot cocoa, the warmth that spreads from time spent with friends and family. Whether you're snuggling solo or you've got your arms wrapped around your SO, the holidays are a time to let yourself indulge on some sweet (perhaps a little cheesy) stories.

It's the season of cheer, good tidings, and most especially love. So put on your comfiest pajamas and settle in with one of these feel-good holiday romances.

'Snow in Love' by Melissa de la Cruz, Nic Stone, Aimee Friedman, and Kasie West Four authors teamed up to bring you four new holiday romance stories, and it's basically everything your sugar plum heart has ever wanted. A road trip brings out a heaping helping of secrets and crushes. A Jewish girl working in a department store falls for an elf. An airport scavenger hunt gets a romantic twist. A high school couple's Christmas Eve gift exchange gets a surprising twist. Get ready for your heart to melt four times over. Click here to buy.

'Christmas Camp' by Karen Schaler In this book from the writer of A Christmas Prince, Haley Hanson has a bad reputation for being a "Grinch." All she wants this Christmas is to escape to the Caribbean and get some work done. But, in an effort to land a deal with a Christmas toy company, she ends up at Christmas Camp. When she meets the owner's handsome son, Jeff, sparks fly, and Haley learns how to enjoy the holiday spirit. Click here to buy.

'One Day in December' by Josie Silver One snowy December day, Laurie locks eyes with a man through a bus window, and she instantly knows he's the one. The bus drives away before they can exchange words, but one year later she's introduced to him at a holiday party... as her friend's boyfriend. This is a feel-good book about love that takes time, and it will seriously make your emotions swell. Click here to buy.

'Sleigh Bells in the Snow' by Sarah Morgan Kayla used to love Christmas, but these days her demanding job has her counting down the hours until the holiday season is over. That is, until she comes to the Snow Crystal ski resort and meets its dreamy owner, Jackson. With his help, she might be able to figure out how to love the holidays again. Click here to buy.

'Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses' by Jenny Hale Jenny Hale is the queen of feel-good holiday romance, and this is one you can't miss. Single mother Abbey Fuller takes on a design job to decorate the mansion of multi-billionaire Nicholas Sinclaire for his family's Christams festivities. Yet the brooding (and deliciously gorgeous) Nicholas couldn't care less about the holidays. But the snow is falling, the lights are twinkling, and Abbey just might be able to help Nicholas come to love Christmas. Click here to buy.

'Burning Bright: Four Chanukah Love Stories' by Megan Hart, K.K. Hendin, Stacey Agdern, and Jennifer Gracen This book contains four romance stories set around the Festival of Lights, and it will definitely get the fires in your heart burning for all eight nights. These stories are all about people coming together, finding love in unexpected places, and all the miracles of the season. Click here to buy.