No matter what your zodiac sign is, it won't completely determine whether or not you'll be codependent in a relationship. As a unique person, you're free to make your own choices and you have a personality that's all your own. But certain signs are more likely to have this tendency, according to an astrology expert.

Just in case you need a refresher, among other things, a codependent relationship is one where you might feel like you can't disagree with your partner, can't be happy unless your partner is happy, or intentionally change yourself a lot to become more like your partner, Lauren O’Connell, a licensed marriage and family therapist in private practice who specializes in working with codependency, tells Bustle.

If you're a Libra, this might be true for you. "Libra tends to be a codependent energy, as their sign rules relationships," astrologer Haley Comet tells Bustle. "They can feel lost without a partnership, so they easily acquiesce to their lover in order to hold onto the relationship, even if it's falling apart," she says. "Since our sun sign rules our ego expression and identity, Libra largely identifies with the relationships in their life."

But for these four zodiac signs, codependency isn't likely to be something they'll experience, according to an astrology expert.

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong for Bustle "As an air sign, Geminis enjoy their freedom," Deniz Kilic, an astrologer and owner of Moonlight Astrology Boutique, tells Bustle. "They need constant stimulation, and space to live their free-bird lifestyle." As a Gemini, you are unlikely to form an unhealthy attachment to the person you're in a relationship with because freedom is such an important part of who you are. "A codependent relationship would hold them back too much, which is why they are never codependent," she says. Being a free spirit is wonderful, but make sure that you feel free to ask for support from your partner when you do need someone to be there for you. You don't have to always handle things on your own.

2. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) While plenty of folks love nothing more than staying home and snuggling up with their partner, a Sagittarius is more likely to hit the road, whether or not they have someone at their side. "Sagittarius must have the ability to do what they please at the drop of a hat," Kilic says. That means that if you want to book a last-minute flight to India or explore the Grand Canyon, you want to feel free to do so, even if you're in a committed relationship. "A codependent relationship would not work for this zodiac sign," she says. If traveling with your partner is important for you, find someone who shares your need for adventure, and you'll be able to share the experiences with the one you love without having to compromise one or the other.

3. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong for Bustle If you're a Capricorn, you're probably not the kind of person who sees work as just the thing you have to do to make money. Instead, succeeding in your field is probably very important to you. "This zodiac sign is all about climbing the ladder in their career," Kilic says. "They are not shy when it comes to sacrificing their relationship in order to achieve more in the workplace." Being a boss at work doesn't mean that you have to put relationships on the back burner, though. Find someone who shares your values for reaching your career goals, and you won't feel like you have to make a difficult choice between the two.