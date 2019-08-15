Depending on who you are, it might seem easier to keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself than it does to share them with the people around you and risk hurting someone's feelings. People who say exactly what they think, though, are probably one of a few zodiac signs that are more likely than most to be forthcoming. According to an astrology expert, anything from a quick temper to an eagerness to exchange ideas can be behind your tendency to leave nothing concealed.

Some zodiac signs are much more likely to keep things to themselves, but that doesn't mean that they don't experience the same deep emotions as someone who's eager to share. "Cancers are a very emotional water sign," Deniz Kilic, an astrologer and owner of Moonlight Astrology Boutique, tells Bustle. "They are extremely sensitive and empathetic," she says. "However, they are cautious about letting people into their lives, and will rarely say what they’re thinking unless they know you very well." For Cancers and other folks like them, being vulnerable can be a very scary thing, so it's tempting to keep things to yourself.

No matter where you fall when it comes to expressing yourself, you probably could practice sharing in a more balanced way. Here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to say exactly what they're thinking, according to an astrology expert.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle Everyone's reason for sharing what they're thinking might be a little different. If you're an Aries, you probably don't open up because you want input from your friend or because you are naturally very honest. "Aries are known to have quick tempers, and once their fuse is lit, there is no stopping them from going off," Kilic says. "They rarely ever hold back, and if a fiery Aries has something to say, you best believe you’ll hear about it," she says. While it can be great to share your thoughts with others, doing so out of frustration or anger isn't necessarily the best move. If you feel the impulse to unleash negative thoughts on someone, try to leave the situation momentarily until you feel a little calmer. Then, with a centered mind, you can tell them how you're feeling.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) "Geminis are mutable air signs, which means their ideas are always changing," Kilic says. "They have no filter, so they will share these ideas with everyone and anyone who will listen." Being open to changing your opinion and listening to how other people view the world can be a great quality. Just make sure that, as a Gemini, you are careful about how you share your thoughts with the people around you. "[Geminis] rarely think about offending anyone," Kilic says, so make sure that when you share your philosophies and beliefs, you do so in a way that's respectful and considerate.

3. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong for Bustle Scorpios often have a reputation for being quiet and mysterious, so it might not be immediately obvious that they would be forthcoming with their thoughts. But surprisingly, if this is your zodiac sign, you might actually be pretty direct. "Scorpios are known to repress their emotions, however, when something sets them off, they will gladly let you know about it," Kilic says. Being open about your feelings is a good thing, but folks with this sign can sometimes be rude if they don't like someone. If a person makes you annoyed or angry, do your best to let them know what's upsetting you in a calm way, instead of using the situation to attack them personally.