If there is one thing that Gilmore Girls fans love to argue about, it's their ships. Are you a Lorelai and Luke fan or more of a Lorelai and Christopher lover? Were you happy that Lane ended up with Zack, or did you hold out hope that Dave would make a triumphant return? And then there are the three biggest ships of all: Rory and Dean, Rory and Jess and, of course, Rory and Logan. Now, I'm not saying that any one of these ships are better than any other (except that Rory and Jess, is obviously the best, don't @ me) but what I am saying is that they all inspire some very strong emotions and just a tad bit of infighting.

And the most debated relationship of all the above? It might just be the one between Rory Gilmore and Logan Huntzberger. While many can acknowledge that Logan brought out Rory's more adventurous spirit, and helped her become less dependent of her mother and Stars Hollow, he also encouraged her to steal a boat, drop out of Yale and move into her grandparents' pool house. But if you can't get enough of small-town girl meets trust fund baby, college romances, and young women with journalistic pursuits, I've got 13 books below for you to leap right into.

'Crazy Rich Asians' by Kevin Kwan When Rachel Chu discovers that her boyfriend Nick is a member of Singapore's mega-rich Young family, she is thrust into a world where she doesn't quite fit in. Rory goes through the same thing (albeit on a smaller scale) when she dates Logan, part of the Huntzberger newspaper dynasty. Click here to buy.

'Maybe In Another Life' by Taylor Jenkins Reid Rory's choice at the end of the series not to marry Logan set her on a long path of confusion, both career and personal. Jenkins Reid explores the same "what-if" through 29-year-old Hannah Martin, who lives the consequences of two different decisions: reconnecting with her ex-boyfriend Ethan or leaving him behind for good. Click here to buy.

'The Distance Between Us' by Kasie West Xander is straining against his rich family's expectations. Caymen is the daughter of a single mom, who has been raised to be wary of guys like Xander and scoff at his well-to-do world. But when the two meet, they make an unexpected connection, much like small-town Rory and big-bucks Logan when they meet at Yale. Click here to buy.

'Can You Keep A Secret?' by Sophie Kinsella When ambitious but struggling Emma Corrigan accidentally reveals her secrets to Jack Harper, the CEO of the company where she works, the two teach each other a few things about life on the other side. You'll definitely see strains of Rory and Logan in this one. Click here to buy.

'American Panda' by Gloria Chao A lot of Rory and Logan's relationship centers around Rory figuring out what she wants outside of everyone else's expectations — her mom's, her grandparents', her town — and Logan encouraging her to see all the possibilities. The same is true for Mei, whose relationship with Darren leads her to question everything. Click here to buy.

'The Royal We' by Heather Cocks & Jessica Morgan OK, I fully realize that neither Rory or Logan have any royal affiliation. But so much of the same relationship tropes you love from this ship — a college romance, a young woman thrust into an affluent world, both dealing with family expectations that threaten their relationship — all come into play for Rebecca and Nick, too. Click here to buy.

'Almost Impossible' by Nicole Williams If you loved the adventurous aspects of Rory and Logan's courtship (he was in the Life & Death Brigade after all) you won't be able to resist Jade and Quentin, who fall in love when Quentin refuses to let Jade hide out reading books all summer and instead is determined to give her days — and nights —worth remembering. Click here to buy.

'One Day In December' by Josie Silver If complicated relationship dynamics are your thing (and we certainly know that Rory and Logan had their fair share of those) you won't be able to resist Laurie and Jack. Though the two had a "love at first sight" moment on a crowded London street, Laurie thought she'd never see him again: until he shows up at her best friend Sarah's date. Years of what-ifs, half-truths and broken hearts follow. Click here to buy.

'A Brand New Ending' by Jennifer Probst As a Rory and Logan shipper, I'm sure one of your biggest wishes is that the two could have reconnected without all the, well, cheating. You can indulge in the fantasy with Ophelia Bishop and Kyle Kimpton who unexpectedly meet again after one chooses their career over their relationship. Click here to buy.

'When It's Real' by Erin Watt Rory and Logan's relationship is not a fake dating situation, but they have a lot in common with Oakley Ford and Vaughn Bennett anyway. Oakley is a restless troublemaker; Vaughn is devoted to her family and waitressing part-time to make ends meet. She thinks Oakley is a self-centered jerk (remember Rory calling Logan a buttface miscreant?) but he might just prove her wrong. Click here to buy.