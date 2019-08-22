Are you someone who avoids confrontation at all costs? Or are you more likely to start a fight with your partner when you're feeling upset? Each person is a little different, so a quick temper might make you more likely to instigate a fight, regardless of your sign. But your zodiac sign can suggest whether you're more likely to work to keep the peace or to go ahead and duke it out, according to an astrology expert.

If you're a Libra, for example, arguing with your partner is probably not your first instinct. "This zodiac sign will avoid confrontation at all costs," Deniz Kilic, an astrologer and owner of Moonlight Astrology Boutique, tells Bustle. "Libras are the peacemakers of the zodiac, and will always try to compromise instead of starting an argument," she says. "Sometimes they will just let their partner 'win' so they can avoid arguing all together."

But if you're one of a few other zodiac signs, taking a breath and keeping things calm might not be your tendency. Of course, standing up for yourself and speaking up when you feel like you've been wronged is important. But if you habitually spar, try to give yourself time to cool down before coming to your partner with an issue.

Here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to start a fight with their partner, according to an astrology expert.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle Some people aren't quick to argue, especially when it's with someone who they love as deeply as their partner. But if you're an Aries, this probably isn't the case for you. "Fiery Aries will not hesitate when initiating a fight with their partner," astrologer Haley Comet, tells Bustle. "Aries is ruled by Mars, which is the planet of aggression, war, and conflict," she says. "Thus, Aries are subconsciously attracted to the notion of standing up for themselves by whichever means necessary." This isn't necessarily a bad thing. As an Aries, you're authentic to yourself and your emotions, and don't try to hide what you're feeling from the people around you. Just make sure that you take the time you need to calm down before confronting someone else so that the discussion is productive, rather than simply combative.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) "Taurus' archetype is the bull, as a representation of their stubborn nature," Comet says. "When Taurus has their mind fixated on something, you'll be unable to get them to budge." It can definitely be a good thing to stick firmly to your beliefs and be unwilling to compromise when it comes to the values you hold close. But be sure to listen to your partner's point of view respectfully, even if they don't change your mind. "[Taurus] will start a fight with their partner to attempt to convince their lover to see the issue exactly as they do," Comet says.

3. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle No matter what their zodiac sign is, everyone wants to feel like they are respected by the people they love. As a Leo, this impulse is probably even stronger for you, which can sometimes lead you to instigate conflict. "Leo is the sign of pride, so they will pick a fight when they feel like they are not being respected," Comet says. "Leos tend to think other people should revolve around them, so if they feel like their shine is being neglected, they will most certainly pick a fight." It's great to have a strong sense of self-worth, but do your best to remember that it's OK for your partner to have the spotlight sometimes too. If you're feeling forgotten or unheard, ask them for extra attention in a calm way instead of beginning to fight with them.