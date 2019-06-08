If You Want To Adopt A Dog, You’re Likely 1 Of These 5 Zodiac Signs

While most people can't resist the cuteness of a fluffy puppy, there are some zodiac signs that are more likely to adopt a dog than others, according to experts. A number of characteristics can play into whether someone will become a pet parent, from how much of a natural caregiver they are to if their lifestyle preferences align well with dog ownership, to even something as simple as loving to be active outdoors.

For example, a Taurus may really love dogs, but the idea of adopting one may not be for them, Lisa Barretta, astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. "First of all, Taurus doesn't make hasty decisions and really doesn't like change," she says. "This astrological sign prefers to be taken care of rather than to cater to the needs of others, including pets." A Gemini probably also supports anyone who adopts a dog, but might not be the most natural owner, since they tend to really love traveling as much as possible, Barretta says.

Of course, anyone can make a great dog owner, regardless of their sign, but plenty of zodiac signs are set up to be natural adoptive pet parents, thanks to their compassionate hearts and love for animal companionship.

Here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to adopt a dog, according to experts.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "Aries is an impulsive sign so there is no hesitation when it comes to adopting a dog," Barretta says. "This high energy sign looks forward to going to the dog park with their dog and working off some of their Aries excess energy." An extra perk for an Aries is the added smiles they can get when walking their adorable pup on the street, because this zodiac sign appreciates attention.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) As a sensitive and caring sign, a Cancer can be one of the most likely signs to open up their life to a pup who needs some love. "They can't stand the thought of some poor dog not having a home, so this zodiac sign is very likely to adopt a dog or even two," Barretta says. "Cancers like to nurture and care for their loved ones so they make the perfect adoptive pet parent."

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Virgos are the practical caretakers of the zodiac," Barretta says. "The reserved nature of Virgo can more easily relate to their furry pal than to people," she says. "The practical side of adopting a dog assures Virgo that they will always have good company and also a natural barking home security system." A Virgo is also a dependable caretaker and is sure to provide their new little friend with a loving home, delicious dog chow, plenty of grooming, and regular vet appointments, Barretta says.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) A Sagittarius is a natural animal lover, which means that adopting a pup is right up their alley. "This sign will jump at the chance to adopt a dog who needs a home," Barretta says. And this is a zodiac sign that won't let their new fur baby get restless at home all day. "Sagittarius loves the idea of taking their dog on long hikes, playing frisbee in the park, and chillin' at home watching television, the way best friends usually do," she says. A Sagittarius and their dog will be make the perfect adventure-seeking match.