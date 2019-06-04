Getting a psychic reading is something everyone should do at least once in their lifetime. Whether you actually believe in them or not, a good psychic can offer you guidance as well as some other pretty interesting insight into your life, your future with money, and your career. When it comes to love, psychics can even help you with how to tell you've met "the One."

The thing is, dating would be so much easier if we could tell whether or not someone was "The One" immediately. If you're not looking to waste a ton of time and energy into someone that might be wrong for you, consulting a psychic who specializes in love and relationships can be a great option.

For instance, astrologer and psychic medium, Suzie Kerr Wright uses a combination of tarot, astrology and mediumship in her readings. For her, knowing whether a client's current partner or person of interest is "the One" can be seen in the cards, identified in their astrological chart, or felt through strong intuitive hits.

"I'm not one for pulling punches, so I tell it like I see it either way," Wright tells Bustle. "But the positive relationships do feel different. As a psychic, I feel what both people are feeling for each other and it's almost overwhelming sometimes."

Since she's a medium, "literally one of their loved ones may come through and say, 'I like this [person] for you,'" she says. "I've had that happen a lot."

In general, psychics are highly intuitive people. But that doesn't mean you can't use your intuition to determine if someone is right for you. So here's how you can tell you've met "The One," according to psychics, and as you'll see below, it could be as simple as rethinking what the right partner for you looks like.

1. Being With Your Partner Makes You Glow Ashley Batz/Bustle "Real unconditional love raises our vibration," Wright says. "Generally we don't walk around at a high level of awareness, but the right person will trigger that." Have you ever noticed how people in new relationships just seem to glow? According to Wright, that's because their energy (or vibration) is so high that nothing seems to bother them. "They become a better version of themselves," she says. "It's truly a physical, spiritual, and mental transformation." When someone is with the wrong person, however, it's not like that at all. "You can palpably feel or see that a person is seeking validation," she says. "You may not be aware of it consciously, but energetically it's there and we respond to that. Our intuition is powerful, but once our minds are convinced that [they are] the perfect one and our heart gets tangled up in all those feels, it's hard to step back into the intuitive side and listen."

2. There's A Level Of Comfort And Connection You've Never Felt With Anyone Else Knowing that you’ve met “the One” is different for everyone, professional psychic, Mary Sambrosky, tells Bustle. But a feeling of being "home" right away can be very telling. "You can't put your finger on it but there’s a level of comfort and connection you’ve never felt with anyone else," Sambrosky says. "For some, that feeling is initially covered up with some kind of angst or fear. But on some level you really do know." Initially, this connection may not even give you strong feelings of chemistry either. In fact, Davida Rappaport, psychic and spiritual counselor, tells Bustle, you may just feel comfortable and at peace when you first meet your person. However, it's easy and it just feels right. "You may not think this person is 'the One' for you because the spark is small, but trust your intuition," she says. If you feel in your gut that they're "The One," they probably are.

3. You Feel Like Your Best Self Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Being in a relationship with "the One" is supposed to feel different than past relationships. According to Sambrosky, that's because you should be learning from past mistakes and growing as a person. But aside from that, "the One" should make you feel like your best self. "They should make you feel like you can be your absolute true, raw self and still be truly 'seen' and truly loved," Sambrosky says. You'll know that your partner truly sees you for who you are because they'll never make you feel judged or afraid to ask for what you want. "This shows you that the love has transcended the physical level and is real," Karen Rontowksi, psychic and tarot card reader, tells Bustle. It's not always easy to be vulnerable. But if your partner makes you feel safe enough to express yourself and be who you are, they may be the one for you.

4. You're Very In Sync With Each Other Relationships do require work. But it should never feel like you're forcing things to work. When you finally meet the person you're meant to be with, you'll notice being on the same page often seems effortless. You never have to force conversation, it just flows naturally. You don't need to convince your partner to want the same future as you because they already do. "You both think along the same lines, and your lives and personal goals mesh and blend together," Rappaport says. "Most importantly, you both know you want to be together — no matter what." You may not have the same hobbies or opinions on every single thing. But you do agree on the things that matter most.

5. You Allow The Relationship To Unfold Naturally Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When you're with "the One," you don't play games and you don't feel the need to rush into the next big relationship milestone. Instead, you allow things to unfold naturally because you trust that your partner really is the right one for you. "This inherent feeling of shared trust alleviates the need to social media stalk or constantly check up on the other person," psychic Lisa Barretta, tells Bustle. "Relationships are not about possessing anyone or molding them into who you want them to be." When you're not anxious about the future of your relationship, you can sit back and just enjoy being with your partner in the moment.

6. The Sex Is Different "Sex when you're with 'the One' is magical," Barretta says. "You can even feel the Sacral chakra (lower abdomen, about two inches below the navel) respond in a different way than it does with just casual sex." According to her, the sacral chakra in particular, holds all the memories of anyone you've ever had sex with. "It will filter the feelings, so you can be aware of a different vibration sensation," she says. "When you are with 'the One,' your combined vibrations entrain and there is a sense of promise and purpose to your relationship. The initial endorphin high (attraction factor) transmutes into a higher vibration of love. Casual relationships may have the endorphin rush but soon dissipate because the chakras are not able to make a good firm connection."