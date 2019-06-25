If You’re Lusting After Someone, You May Be 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs

The moment you saw your partner for the first time, maybe you instantly knew that you would eventually fall in love with them. But some people aren't as quick to imagine romance, and instead they're likely to fall in lust. According to experts, there are a couple of zodiac signs that are most likely to feel a strong physical connection with someone. Of course, there's no reason you can't experience both. Chances are, if you fall in love with someone, you probably also want to sleep with them. But for some folks, becoming physically attracted to someone is more likely than actually falling for their personality.

"The least likely sign to fall for lust is Libra," Virginia Paciocco, a psychic and in-house astrologer for Spirit & Spark, tells Bustle. "Libra represents the idea of relationship, partnership and justice," she says. "They will weigh their options and the potential outcome before they jump right into a precarious position." While a Libra can certainly enjoy sex and value physical intimacy in a relationship, they're controlled enough to consider the situation before falling for someone for purely physical reasons.

There's nothing wrong with falling in lust with someone, as long as that's all that you're looking for. But if you want to actually fall in love, knowing which signs are more likely to fall into this pattern might help you identify it in your own life.

Here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to fall in lust, according to experts.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong for Bustle For some folks, it can take a lot to get them going sexually. They might need to have a close emotional connection with someone else, or even be in a relationship to feel that kind of physical connection. For others, though, it's much simpler. "Taurus is a highly sensual sign," Paciocco says. For a Taurus, something as simple as the smell of a perfume or a delicate touch can trigger their sense of desire. "They could be [physically attracted to someone] pretty easily when their senses are tantalized," she says. If you're a Taurus, feeling pleasure and stimulation is important to you, whether that's in the form of beauty, food, perfume, music, or another sensory stimulation.

2. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) "Scorpio, the most sexual of the signs, will most likely fall in lust first if they can get past their trust issues," Paciocco says. "This sign governs the 8th house of mystery and sexuality. They provide passion and intense emotions to their relationships." Not only will a Scorpio likely fall in lust, they'll probably have others desire them as well. If you're a Scorpio, you tend to exude sex even when you aren't trying, so sparking a physical connection with someone else can be a very likely occurrence. This makes you more likely to have lust on the forefront of your mind.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong for Bustle A Sagittarius loves a good adventure, and what's more adventurous than falling in lust with someone else? "Lust is very alluring to this risk-taking sign," Paciocco says. "They crave new experiences, seeking out adventure and the unknown." When a Sagittarius notices that they feel lust for someone else, they're not the kind of person who's likely to ignore the feeling and move on. Instead, they'll probably introduce themselves and figure out if it's a good match. This doesn't mean that if you're a Sagittarius you aren't a good romantic partner, though. "They are all about seeking knowledge, wisdom, and uncharted territory," Paciocco says. "Lust is the doorway to going deeper into understanding what makes someone tick."