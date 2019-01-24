Newlyweds Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are made for each other, because according to someone close to Baldwin, they're pretty much the same person. Ireland Baldwin opened up about Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's relationship in an interview with People and revealed some very fun details about the couple.

During the opening of On The Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Jan. 19, Ireland talked about her cousin's relationship with the famous singer. “They’re perfect for each other because they’re like the same person,” she said, "They’re both really sweet. They complement each other. They’re both very loving of each other.” Ireland went on to say that the husband and wife duo work so well as a couple because they can truly relate to each other. “They’re going through the same struggles, I feel like, and they are just helping each other out. As life goes, we all go,” she said.

It makes total sense that Baldwin and Bieber are made for each other, especially given how brief, yet serious, their relationship timeline has been. After all, the couple went through a whirlwind romance in mid-2018 and then surprised the world by exchanging vows in September 2018 in a low-key, secret ceremony. You don't exactly go through those kind of major relationship moments together if you aren't meant for one another.

While the couple didn't initially confirm that they were married when reports first emerged in September, Bieber later confirmed the news himself via Instagram in November. In a belated Thanksgiving Day message, posted on Nov. 23, the "Sorry" singer not only confirmed that he was married, but also related that the newlyweds celebrated their first Thanksgiving together with both of their families. He wrote:

"Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !"

As for what's next for the couple, they're reportedly busy planning a major wedding bash with all of their friends and family. According to People, their big celebration may come sooner rather than later. An insider told the publication, “They’ve been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better,” and added, "They’re still figuring it out." Another source told People, "They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.”

It's unclear, even to Baldwin's cousin, when their celebration take place, though. Ireland also told People, "We’re happy. We’re going to the wedding,” and continued, “We don’t know when it is or where, but we’re happy for them.” While Ireland, like the rest of the world, may not know exactly when or where her cousin will have her second wedding celebration, she does know for sure that Baldwin and Bieber are meant to be.