Ana de Armas' "breakout" turn in Knives Out as caretaker Marta Cabrera may have made her an American household name, but the Cuban actor has been on stage and on screen since age 14. With future roles as a Bond Girl in No Time To Die and pre-Marilyn Monroe Norma Jeane in Blonde, she's playing some of the most larger than life women on screen, but her real-life relationships are more down to earth. So is Ana de Armas dating anyone in 2020? The Night Clerk star keeps her dating life tightly under wraps.

There's been plenty of rumors and gossip about de Armas' dating life, but those are based on guessing and hearsay. De Armas hasn't officially stated she's dating anyone, and doesn't seem too keen to do so even if she was. In 2015, she was supposedly dating talent agent Franklin Latt. Though she never addressed it publicly, de Armas posted a sweet photo of the two on Latt's birthday on Instagram. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY mi Amor. I love you more than anything. You are the best friend, boyfriend, and human being in the world," The photo's long since been deleted, perhaps more of a reflection of de Armas' valuing privacy than any commentary on their relationship.

FilmSelect Trailer on YouTube

And de Armas doesn't take that value lightly. When asked by Vanity Fair about her Hollywood dating life, all she had to say was "I’ve had company here, but it’s been the wrong company so I prefer to be alone.”

The actor also shared, “For anyone who ever questions how did I get to do this or that, f*ck them...They are not the people I share my happiness with. All I want to do is get something challenging and prove to myself that I can do it.”

Before coming to Hollywood, de Arnas was briefly married to fellow star and male model Marc Clotet from 2011-2013. The couple kept their relationship very quiet. Even as rumors swirled about their separating, it wasn't until the 2013 Goya Awards that Clotet, who came alone, confirmed the relationship had ended. He added that "we are still friends."

When and if de Armas decides to date, fans probably won't know until she's good and ready for the public to hear about it. And given her tight-lipped track record, that probably won't be any time soon. That means fans will just have to focus on her work and career, which seems to be just the way de Armas would like it.