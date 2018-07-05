Avengers: Infinity War packed in a ton of Marvel heroes, but it didn't include everybody. One of the most glaring omissions was Ant-Man, who was explained as being away due to being under house arrest — a result of his siding with Steve Rogers during Captain America: Civil War. Now with a sequel on the horizon, will Scott Lang join his fellow heroes in trying to undo Thanos' snap? Is Ant-Man in Avengers 4?

There's a lot fans still don't know about Avengers 4, including its title, but one thing that is known is that Ant-Man is definitely in the movie. In addition to leaked photos from the set that show Paul Rudd filming scenes as Ant-Man for Avengers 4, the character has also officially been confirmed to appear in the film. The movie's screenwriters, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Ant-Man has a role to play in the film, while star Robert Downey Jr. revealed on Instagram — possibly by accident — that Scott Lang is a character in the movie. But Ant-Man isn't the only insect-related hero who's going to appear in Avengers 4. Hope van Dyne, AKA the Wasp, is also slated to play a role in the film.

Evangeline Lily, who portrays the Wasp, told Syfy Wire back in 2016 that she would be appearing in Avengers 4 but not Infinity War. The reason? The producers wanted to give her her own movie to debut before sending her to team up with the rest of the Avengers. That was also the reason for Captain Marvel's absence in Infinity War. She's set to make her debut in her own self-titled film next March before playing a key role in Avengers 4 two months later. The two characters, Captain Marvel and the Wasp, are even rumored to share some scenes together in the next Avengers movie thanks to a statement Lily made on Entertainment Tonight where she said she became good friends with Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) while filming Avengers 4.

So what kind of role will Ant-Man play in Avengers 4? That's the $64,000 question. So far, no plot details have been released from the film and everyone involved is basically sworn to secrecy, so all fans have to go on at this point are rumors. And the rumors that are out there are pretty wild. Based on some widely circulated shots from the set, some believe that the movie will feature either time travel or an alternate universe. The reason for this is that the film appears to recreate the battle of New York from the first Avengers movie, with the original Avengers appearing in their 2012 costumes. But the one notable difference is the presence of Ant-Man, who is suited up alongside them. Does this mean that history is rewritten to undo Thanos' destruction, and in the process Ant-Man ended up being a founding Avenger in this altered timeline? Or is this scene from an alternate universe that resembles the MCU but has some slight differences, such as Ant-Man being a founding Avenger?

Another rumor making the rounds that plays into the time travel theory involves Ant-Man's daughter, Cassie Lang. The rumor comes from a report by That Hashtag Show that claims Emma Fuhrmann has been cast as a teenage version of the character. Since Cassie Lang is still quite young in Ant-Man & the Wasp, that would mean that the movie partly takes place in the future. The report is unconfirmed, but if it's true it just adds even more importance to Ant-Man's role in Avengers 4.

There are a ton of questions surrounding Avengers 4, but one that can definitely be answered in the positive is whether or not Ant-Man — and the Wasp — will be in the movie.