Between being nominated for five Grammy awards (including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Thank U, Next), performing at this year's ceremonies, and finishing up a massive world tour — Ariana Grande has a lot on her plate. So much so that the typically boo'd up Grande isn't dating anyone in 2020. But for the vocalist, it's a welcome reprieve. Just over a year ago, she ended her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Right around the same time that her longtime partner, Mac Miller, tragically passed away. So for now, to put it in the words of Emma Watson, Grande is "self-partnered." Though that hasn't stopped her legions of fans from speculating about her love life.

One of Grande's Grammy nominations includes Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Social House. The song, which is called "Boyfriend", fueled rumors that she and Social House's Mikey Foster were an item. Especially since the accompanying music video ended with a make out session between the two. Not to mention, Grande's own brother Frankie caused a stir when he mentioned a "double date" to Us Weekly. In September 2019, the Big Brother alumni told the magazine he, his boyfriend Hale Leon, his sister, and Foster had gone on a double date. “It was really fun! Game night! Board games! So fun.”

Once the news hit the Internet, Frankie quickly clarified that "Ariana and Mikey Foster are not in a relationship, she is single," adding "it was literally four people meeting up as friends, and I would never comment on something so personal about her life anyway."

As far as official word goes, Grande hasn't seen anyone seriously since breaking things off with Davidson last fall. In her August 2019 Vogue cover story, Grande described her relationship with Davidson as "highly unrealistic” and an “amazing distraction." And the star has been focusing on her music, as well as her world tour, ever since.

In August, Grande perfectly summed up her relationship status in a tweet to a fan who inquired about the "Boyfriend" music video. Grande wrote, "People want to feel love but don't want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to." Meaning, she may not be linked romantically to anyone at the moment, but that doesn't mean she's not keeping her heart warily open to future possibilities.