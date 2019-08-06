After the release of her new song and music video for "Boyfriend," it's hard not to wonder if Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster are dating. Grande and the singer from Social House have been making headlines recently. There are multiple reports speculating that the musicians are romantically involved, but neither Grande nor Foster have provided any confirmation or denial about the rumors. Bustle reached out to Grande and Foster's reps for comment, but didn't receive an immediate response.

According to Us Weekly, Grande and Foster were spotted hanging out in Chicago on Aug. 5 with friends and the "7 Rings" singer's mom. A source told the outlet that not only did the two arrive at Siena Tavern "separately," but that "Ariana and Mikey were holding hands at one point while they were there." One day prior on Aug. 4, Grande and Foster were reportedly seen at the same exactly place for a surprise party for one of her bodyguards after she performed at Lollapalooza. An insider told Us that they sat "next to each other during dinner."

If that isn't enough, on Aug. 5, Grande shared an Instagram with Foster. In the first image, they adorably posed together. In a second photo, Grande tagged Foster's bandmate Charles "Scootie" Anderson, who was shown in bed. She captioned the Instagram with a simple heart. Foster commented on her Instagram with a bunch of crying laughing emojis.

Ariana Grande/Instagram (screenshot)

Before the two even collaborated on "Boyfriend" together with Anderson, many wondered if the two were dating based on a birthday message Foster sent Grande. Next to a baby photo of the Sweetener artist posted on Instagram on June 26, he gushed,

"Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday [blue heart emoji]"

As for the "Boyfriend" video, the two are seen making out at one point, but that could just be acting and purely for the music video. And in a behind-the-scenes video for the song, Grande seemed to get along really well with not just Foster, but also Anderson. For those unaware, Grande has known Social House for a long time and in a professional capacity.

Social House produced "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings". In a March interview with SongwriterUniverse.com, Foster and Anderson discussed working with Grande. Foster told the publication,

"It was very collaborative, that whole period of time. It was maybe 10 days of being very open and honest, helping a friend go through something…a very tough situation. We were just helping her get through it, and spending time with our friends and trying to make the best out of our situation."

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

Furthermore, Social House is Grande's opening act for her Sweetener world tour and she even sang on their song "Haunt You." Foster and Grande have been in each other's lives for quite awhile, so the two could be good friends. That said, Grande and Foster dating actually makes a lot of sense, especially since they appear to be close. Whatever the case, nothing has been confirmed, so let's not jump to conclusions just yet.