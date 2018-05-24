It's been more than two months since that painful Bachelor finale aired, and now, there's less than a week until Becca Kufrin's journey as the Bachelorette begins. Still, it's hard for fans to forget how Arie Luyendyk Jr. brutally dumped her on camera to get back together with Lauren Burnham, but somehow, Becca's managed to move on from the drama. In fact, Becca says she'd go to Lauren and Arie's wedding, which is just proof of how transformative her experience on The Bachelorette must have been.

Last March, the world watched as Arie changed his mind after proposing to Becca and realized he wanted to be with Lauren — and then as Becca was dubbed the next Bachelorette, giving her a second shot at reality TV show love. The situation may have led to a happy ending for Becca, but after all of that, would she still want to cheer Arie and Lauren on as they tie the knot? Apparently so. While talking to People on Wednesday during a press conference call, Becca revealed that she'd be totally open to attending her ex's special day... if he and his wife-to-be wanted her there.

"I don't know if they'd invite me," she said. "But, yeah, if they would want me there, I would want to share in their love because I truly do wish them nothing but happiness."

Seeing everything that happened between Becca and Arie unfold last March was so difficult for Bachelor fans that it can be a little hard to understand how she could even entertain the thought of being at Arie and Lauren's wedding. After witnessing her heartbreak when Arie showed up with a camera crew to one of their safe house dates just to break things off, many fans have been furious for her. But if Becca's over it, more power to her. Who needs to waste energy being angry about something from the past that they can't change?

Becca's comments on the situation came just hours after Arie and Lauren announced their wedding date during an appearance on The View. They're set to get married on Jan. 12 in Hawaii, and they're planning a private, non-televised ceremony with 100 of their closest friends and family members in attendance. And although they didn't reveal whether or not Becca will be included on their guest list this time, in the past, they've been very vocal about not wanting her there.

In an interview that took place immediately after the finale aired with Us Weekly, Arie and Lauren made it clear that Becca wouldn't be at their wedding when they discussed who from Bachelor Nation might make the cut. "Just tell Becca she’s not invited," Arie said at the time.

But even though she may not be getting a wedding invite in the mail, Becca seems to be doing just fine. In fact, Becca has already said she's engaged after The Bachelorette, so it sounds like things worked out for the best for her, now that she's found someone she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

"It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it," Becca told People earlier this week. "I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

It doesn't always happen in the Bachelor franchise, but it sounds like this time, everyone involved got their happy ending, and isn't that the best possible outcome? Good for Becca for putting herself back out there on The Bachelorette and finding love again — and for putting all that Bachelor drama behind her. It's going to be so much fun to see her leading her own season next Monday.