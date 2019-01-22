After a lot of the same fights with the same people for the past handful of seasons, another member of the SUR squad is finally stirring things up on Vanderpump Rules. In the Jan. 21 episode, Billie Lee feels left out when Katie doesn't include her in the planning of Girls Night In, her new event meant to replace See You Next Tuesday now that James has been fired. Billie reacts by tweeting about how hurt she is, and the rest of the cast doesn't respond kindly. It's not yet clear how — or if — this feud will conclude, but perhaps we can glean some clues based on whether or not Katie and Billie Lee are friends now.

First, let's rehash some of the details, because the she-said, she-said back-and-forth is a little hard to follow. First, Billie claims she wasn't tagged on Katie's Instagram announcement for Girls Night In (she is tagged now, but it's possible that happened after the fact), and took that to mean she wasn't invited. As a woman who is transgender, this upsets Billie, because she has every right to be at an event for the women of SUR. However, Katie insists it has nothing to do with Billie being trans; she says she was always invited and simply wasn't involved in the planning because of their pre-existing tension. In fact, they got into a confrontation just the day before.

Katie and Billie have never been absolute best friends, and a look on their Instagrams seems to confirm they're still on the outs. Billie's Instagram features mostly stylized photos of herself, various quotes, and a few pictures with Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Scheana Shay, and Ariana Madix. Katie's Instagram is more geared to her everyday life, including snaps with her husband, Tom Schwartz, as well as Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, and others. Neither Katie or Billie have posted pictures together, so even if they have mended fences, they're probably still not BFFs.

It also seems like Billie and Lala will be getting into it soon. The two had some tension earlier this season, and it doesn't appear to have gotten any better. On Bravo's Daily Dish podcast, Lala did not mince words about her former friend. "Billie is just a very strange person," Lala said. "I think she likes to stir the pot; I think she's looking for her five minutes and I gave that to her, so she's welcome, you know. I say what's up to her, I tell her she looks chic, 'cause she does, and I always speak the truth.” Lala went on to say that Billie is just "an extra" on Vanderpump Rules (ouch), and that Billie "shows up and does a great job as such." Way harsh, Lala.

In addition, according to Hollywood Life, Billie is also reportedly feuding with Lisa Vanderpump this season, so much so that she has to go to Lisa's mansion and apologize. You know it's bad when you’ve upset Queen Lisa! It seems like Billie's hurt feelings are causing her to lash out on Vanderpump Rules, and it may be pitting the cast against her.