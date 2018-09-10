Each year during the Miss America pageants, the reigning queen usually shows up during the competition to oversee the state representative who will take over the crown during the next year. But during the 2019 Miss America pageant, viewers were quick to notice that 2018's winner, Cara Mund, seemed to be missing. So did Cara Mund attend Miss America 2019? The reigning champ recently ruffled feathers in the pageant world after publishing an inflammatory letter in which she claimed that the organization's chair and CEO "have systematically silenced me, reduced me, marginalized me."

Mund addressed her letter to her "Miss America Sisters" when she posted it on her public Facebook page on Aug. 18. The letter started off with Mund explaining that she wanted to make a statement as her reign as Miss America faced its end. She also wrote, "I apologize ahead of time for the length of this letter, but be assured that what I’m going to tell you is just the tip of the iceberg." The letter took aim at Miss America's chair, Gretchen Carlson, and CEO Regina Hopper, whom Mund claimed had pressured her to speak about limited topics, including Gretchen Carlson's involvement in the #MeToo movement.

As the 2019 Miss America show proceeded, more and more fans took to Twitter to point out how odd it seemed that Mund hadn't appeared. Usually the reigning queen steps on stage to show off the lovely crown that one of the contestants can hope to see on their own head. Some, in light of Mund's Facebook letter, used the hashtag #StandWithCara on Twitter.

