There have been a lot of baby rumors surrounding the rapper, so is Cardi B pregnant? According to a Thursday report from TMZ, "sources close to Cardi B" told the outlet that the 25-year-old star is reportedly due the first week of July. The sources also said that Cardi B's reported pregnancy won't stop her from performing at Coachella. She'll reportedly "be close to 7 months pregnant" at the music festival. Bustle has reached out to Cardi B's rep for comment, but didn't receive a response at the time of publication. That said, she did deny pregnancy rumors as recently as February.

According to TMZ, Cardi B isn't going to let her reported pregnancy get in the way of her career. She's supposedly been in the studio for the last two weeks working on her first album. The "Bodak Yellow" artist also reportedly plans to still go on tour with Bruno Mars in September, which would be two months after she's expected to give birth, per TMZ.

This isn't the first time she's faced pregnancy rumors. On Feb. 3, People reported a fan asked the rapper on Instagram, "Is there maybe a Kylie Jenner secret that we need to know about lol Just asking." Obviously, they were referring to Jenner keeping her pregnancy a secret until after she gave birth to Stormi Webster. According to People, Cardi B responded by saying: "no b*tch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace."

Then, on Feb. 14, TMZ reported that Cardi B is pregnant. Reportedly, people from her team said she was pregnant during Super Bowl weekend. During the 2018 NFL championship, the rapper performed in Minneapolis, including at a Maxim party. According to TMZ, at this particular party, one of her reps reportedly told a staff member that Cardi B was three to four months pregnant. But, at the time, TMZ reported the "Finesse" singer and her reps denied she's pregnant.

Also, on Feb. 16, TMZ approached Cardi B's boyfriend, Offset, and asked him about the pregnancy rumors. The Migos member denied Cardi B is pregnant and even said he's only a father of three. He has two sons and a daughter from previous relationships.

Cardi B even addressed pregnancy rumors at the January 2018 Grammy Awards. While chatting with E!'s Giuliana Rancic, she commented on how "somebody always saying I'm pregnant every two weeks", but if or when she does become pregnant, you'll know. "So it's just like, if ya'll wanna know, ask me, I'll tell ya," she said. Basically, if you want to know something, just ask. She definitely gave an honest response to the person who asked if she was pregnant on Instagram.

She's also been honest about wanting to start a family. It's one of her many dreams. While chatting with Rolling Stone in October 2017, she said, "I need to make money for my family and my future family. I’m not a YOLO person. I think 25 years from now. I think about my future kids, future husband, future house."

As part of her CR Fashion Book January cover interview (via People), she also touched upon becoming a mother one day. She said, "My real goal is to have beautiful kids, a beautiful mansion, and do business that makes me money until the day I die. Then be able to pass it on to my children."

When it comes to all of the pregnancy reports, it seems like Cardi B tries to avoid rumors about herself at all costs. She told Rancic, "I've been trying to get away from gossip sites. It's been OK. I haven't replied back to no bad comments like in five days." If or when Cardi B is pregnant, you can bet that she'll let the world know the exciting news when she sees fit.