Christina Aguilera fans have been anticipating a new release for years, but they might not have to wait much longer. The singer has been uploading cryptic teaser videos to Twitter, and fans are convinced Aguilera has new music on the way and the evidence seems to line up.

On Wednesday, May 2, Aguilera posted a 13-second black-and-white clip that shows her with her hands placed on her head, intercut with glitchy near side-view shots of the singer. She can then been seen lapping milk out of a glass as she looks at the camera.

The enigmatic clip follows two other videos that appeared on social media earlier in the week. On Tuesday, May 1, Aguilera posted a video lying down in moonlit water and in a bed with pink pillows, as she says, "I feel in life when you get to a place where you feel so comfortable and so routine, then you know you have to stop and start from scratch," over strings in the background. She then lights a match as a beat begins to play, and the video ends.

Fan-recorded footage of Aguilera's concert in Baku, Azerbaijan made its way online Saturday and featured tour visuals of the singer saying, "It's time for a liberation," which some fans think might be the album title, and would be her first full-length since her 2012 LP, Lotus. Then on Sunday, April 30, Aguilera posted what looked to be outtakes or B-roll from a video shoot that revealed part of the word "liberation," and appeared to confirm the rumors, as Billboard reported.

Fans immediately voiced their excitement at Aguilera's apparent return to music on Twitter. One fan, @XTiNAGENiE, wrote,

"I’m still waiting for @xtina to confirm the official release dates and names. All of her posts are giving me the feels though! SHE’S COMING!!!!!!! THE NEW ERA IS UPON US! LIBERATE, GIRL!!!!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! I’M SOOO EXCITED! I’ve been waiting patiently for you to come back!"

@iamalexandro_ added, "Y'all don't understand how much I love @xtina and how much her music shape the person I am today, without her I wouldn't be here today, I'm so excited for the new era," along with a series of crying and heart emojis.

In the six years since the release her last album, Aguilera has stayed busy. She has been a coach on The Voice, played Akiko Glitter in the 2017 animated film The Emoji Movie, and released a couple of non-album tracks, including "Change," a ballad dedicated to victims of the Orlando shooting at Pulse nightclub in 2016, which raised money for the victims and their families, and "Telepathy," a contribution to the soundtrack of Netflix show The Get Down that same year.

All the while, she's been in the studio and doling out occasional tidbits about her new record, which has had numerous rumored release dates. After hinting in 2014 that the record would be out the following year, she later stated it would drop in the latter half of 2016, according to Idolator. She said in February 2017 that she was putting "finishing touches" on the LP, but there was no confirmation of a specific date.

But it's clear that Aguilera has intentionally taken her time with the project. She told Extra TV back in 2015, "You know, I just have to make sure it's right and it's genuine and heartfelt, and I'm very excited to pour my heart out into this record fully. I've been gathering and writing and coming up with these amazing ideas ... so I'm really excited to vocalize all of it and make it all come together."

There's no official word yet, but if there rumors are true, fans will get to hear the fruits of her labor before long. And at this rate, more teasers will probably be here before you know it.