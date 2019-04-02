While dogs are a man's best friend, David Attenborough is BFFs with nature. From his several decades spent making epic documentaries, he's long been considered the go-to man for helping you appreciate just how lucky you are to live in the immense natural world. While you might think of him as more likely to spend his afternoons caressing a good leaf than canoodling with other human beings, that can't always be the case. You might be wondering who, if there is a "who," he comes home to after a shoot, and you might be asking: is David Attenborough married?

If he doesn't always reside there anyway, Attenborough might have been on your mind again recently, particularly as the BBC are currently showcasing Blue Planet Live. While Attenborough himself won't be appearing on any of the shows, you can't help but feel his absence a little bit. That doesn't mean he's not around though, he's just taken his much sought-after-self to Netflix.

His latest project Our Planet, an eight-part documentary which will focus on “the breadth of the diversity of habitats around the world, from the remote Arctic wilderness and mysterious deep oceans to the vast landscapes of Africa and diverse jungles of South America,” as the Radio Times reports, will be streaming exclusively on Netflix from April 5. Will there be someone at home to watch it with him?

Attenborough's not currently married, and the story behind his marital status is actually really sad. As the Guardian reports, Attenborough married his first love Jane Elizabeth Ebsworth Oriel in 1950. They were together for 47 years before she died of a brain haemorrhage in 1997 while Attenborough was filming in New Zealand in 1997. He was recording The Life of Birds for BBC1, and made it back just in time to say goodbye to his wife on her death bed.

Writing in his memoir Life On Air, which was published in 2010, Attenborough recalls his wife's last moments in a heartbreaking account, remembering how the doctor suggested that he hold her hand to see if she would clasp it back: “She did, and gave my hand a squeeze. The focus of my life, the anchor had gone…now I was lost.”

The nature presenter hasn't remarried, but has instead tried to combat his grief by throwing himself into his work. It might be part of the reason why everything he's done has been so openhearted and tinged with love. And while the late Jane sadly won't be at home to enjoy Our Planet with him, she did leave behind their two children Robert and Susan, as The Sun reports, who will be around.

While Attenborough's spent his life's career revealing all of the stories embedded within the natural world, his own story contains within it all the tragedy and beauty of nature itself. Death, birth, and renewal: every living creature on this Earth has to go through it. I just feel so grateful that I get to do it on the same planet as David Attenborough.