You know Demi Burnett as the fun spitfire from Colton's season of The Bachelor — she was loud, she was in charge, and she wasn't going to apologize for who she was. And all that attitude at only 23 years old! It was admirable. That said, Demi also had feelings, and she left the show with her heart broken. Now, she's helping her friend Hannah B. find a man on The Bachelorette, but what about her own love live? Is Demi dating anyone post-Bachelor?

During her time on The Bachelor, Demi ended up spending more time with her fellow contestants than Colton himself. She was never able to go on a one-on-one date, and ultimately, her feelings for Colton were stronger than the ones he had for her. Compared to some of his other connections, their relationship just hadn't progressed enough. So when Demi followed Colton back to his hotel room after a group date and confessed she was falling in love with him, he let her down gently. Colton and Demi were just not meant to be. And besides, Demi had better things to do, like fighting with Tracy over her maturity and Courtney about... actually, does anyone know what they were fighting about?

In any regard, Demi did bring home one thing from The Bachelor — a big group of friends. She's very close with Hannah, the new Bachelorette, Katie, and Caelynn, among many others. Photos of her with her gal pals are all over her Instagram. They basically lived through a war together when they were filming The Bachelor, so these women are going to be linked for life.

As for her relationship status, that's a little less clear. According to Us Weekly, in January 2019, Demi was linked to The Challenge and Big Brother star Paulie Calafiore, who previously dated The Bachelor contestant Danielle Maltby (from Nick Viall's season) and The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello (well, he reportedly cheated on one with the other. It's a long story). Paulie and Demi claimed to be just friends, but since Paulie seemingly only dates women that have been on reality television, it's hard to know the truth.

By all appearances, Demi seems to be single. The only man she's been photographed with in months is named Carlos, and by Demi's own admission, he's not straight. Right now, Demi is hanging out with her Bachelor friends, making money through sponsored Instagram posts, and doing panel talks at places like RuPaul's Drag Con. She's busy building her own brand and finding out who she is; she's not in need of a man.

That being said, she'll likely be trying her luck at Bachelor In Paradise this summer, so maybe she'll find someone there. "We're renaming it Demi-dise if I go. I'm going to run that beach. I gotta be the queen," she recently told Entertainment Tonight. "You know me; it's going to be really fun. I'm just going to have a lot of fun."

Now that's something we can't wait to watch.