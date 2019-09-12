Green hair, don't care. Demi Lovato dyed her hair green, and the singer's dramatic new coif borrows from the Billie Eilish style playbook. While Eilish often rocks neon green roots and highlights that are woven throughout her dark strands, Lovato took on the neon green hair trend with a fresh twist. Her dark brown bob now features neon green tips. Lovato just single strandedly — er, handedly— resurrected the once-popular dip-dye look.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, who has been rocking an angled bob all summer, debuted her new look on her Instagram story on Sept. 11. Lovato wrote, "In case some of you forgot. Yes! Green hair." While Lovato doesn't seem to have posted any previous shots of her green hair, one thing is for sure: There is no forgetting this standout look. Neon is having a moment in both the fashion and beauty realms. In addition to Eilish, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, and Lizzo have all rocked bright green ensembles recently.

Lovato's two-toned 'do is also her extreme take on ombre since her hair doesn't gradually get lighter as you go down the shaft. Instead, she hits you with a loud and fast pop of neon green.

Now you know what Lovato would look like if she got slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards. Ultimately, both Lovato and Eilish might inspire their legions of fans to try slime green highlights. It's a playful look and a fun way to experiment with bright tones without fully committing to a high maintenance hue.

Lovato also matched her hair to her manicure. She posted a shot of her angled French mani on her Instagram stories. She is all about the green tips this week.

While neon green is a shade we haven't seen from Lovato before, fans are well aware of the fact that the singer has always been rather adventurous with her hair. She's rocked bobs, lobs, and super long strands through the years. The singer has also been almost every shade of the rainbow, as well.

1. Blonde With Bangs Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Back in August of 2013 and during her X Factor judging stint, Lovato was all about long, golden blonde waves with sideswept bangs.

2. Extra Long Chocolate Locks Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She has gone with extra long and super dark strands, as well. Her long and slicked back ponytail, worn in February 2013, was a sleek and chic look from her thoroughly rock 'n' roll, all-black period.

3. Pink Dip-Dye Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lovato dip-dyed her blonde locks with a powder pink shade in July 2012. Her tips matched her lips while she performed on Good Morning America.

4. Teal-Tipped Undercut Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer hit on several trends at once with this look from October 2014. She had a lob, an undercut, razored sides, and teal-tinted tips. So the dip-dye trend is nothing new for her.

5. Shaggy Shades Of Blue Mike Windle/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lovato upgraded her heavily layered shag with this multi-tonal blue and purple shade back in December 2013. It's the most punk rock Lovato has ever looked.

6. Icy Blue Waves John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lovato opted for icy blue ombre waves with jet black roots in December 2013. It was a truly unique ombre shade that called attention to her dark eyes.

7. Powder Pink Andrew Chin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lovato was full on powder pink with black roots while performing in February 2014. She is clearly a hair chameleon who will try anything when it comes to her coif color.