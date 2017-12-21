Is Evermoist In 'Pitch Perfect 3' Based On A Real Group? The Group’s Name Is Ridiculous For A Reason

Pitch Perfect 3 finds the Barden Bellas in a new and unfamiliar situation. Having graduated college and finding there's no real place in the real world for an a cappella singing group, the team's members are finding their new lives difficult and longing to sing together again. Luckily, they find a way to do this by entering a competition in Europe and performing for the USO, but they once again find themselves to be underdogs once they learn they'll be going up against actual bands with instruments and original songs. The most prominent of these bands is Evermoist, but is Evermoist based on a real group?

If the band is based on an actual musical group, that information has not been released to the public. As of right now, it appears that the group was created solely for the film and not influenced by a real group, likely springing from the imagination of either screenwriters Kay Cannon and Mike White or director Trish Sie. In the movie, the group consists of four women who look like models and all have similarly ludicrous names: Calamity (Ruby Rose), Charity (Venzella Joy), Veracity (Hannah Fairlight), and Serenity (Andy Allo). But going beyond their silly names and photogenic appearances, the foursome happen to be extremely talented musicians who write their own music and play rock instruments, putting the a cappella group in serious danger of being overshadowed.

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

Evermoist is led by Rose's Calamity, and the actor shared her own musical influences in a recent interview with You Magazine's Elaine Lipworth, saying that after singing in her church choir as a kid and then going through a Spice Girls phase, she moved onto rock and roll. "I really loved Nirvana, Sinéad O’Connor, David Bowie, and Guns N’ Roses," she said. "I was obsessed with Prince, because that’s what my mum listened to." Her affinity for rock certainly pays off in the film, as Evermoist is a rock band through and through.

As for the naming of Evermoist, though, that ended up being somewhat random. Director Sie has stated that she wanted to give the band a dirty name, but had trouble getting her first several choices approved. "Clearing these names is really hard," she told Fred Topel of Monsters & Critics. "They’re like, 'Oh, there’s a soccer team named Dew,' or something. You can’t use them. We kept shuttling back to clearances of all of these names and we got increasingly ridiculous because we were getting fed up with them being like, 'no, no.' ... I think Max Handelman, Elizabeth [Banks]’ husband, was finally like, 'What about Evermoist or Perpetually Moist?'"

So while Evermoist is not a real band, and don't appear to be based on an actual band, the other main acts in the film — Saddle Up and Young Sparrow & DJ Dragon Nutz — are. Saddle Up are portrayed by an actual rock and roll group called The Whiskey Shivers, and they're friends with Sie in real life (Sie's brother, Damian Kulash, is the frontman for rock group OK Go). Young Sparrow & DJ Dragon Nutz are also played a real life musical duo: Trinidad James and DJ Looney. So of the three newly formed bands in Pitch Perfect 3, it seems Evermoist is the only one that doesn't have a real world counterpart.

But even though Evermoist may not be based on an actual band — at least not that we know of — that doesn't mean the rockers with the cheeky name aren't able to put on a show that's just as aca-mazing as any other group in Pitch Perfect 3.