Late nights and too early mornings have gotten the better of us at least once, and while it’s nice to claim the bags under your eyes as designer, they still require some touching up on days you want to look woke. Bustle’s beauty editors tried Fenty Beauty’s new Pro Filt’r concealer for the first time and the results were interesting to say the least.

Fenty has already soared in the beauty industry as a major game-changing brand for complexion products and this product launch was no exception. The makeup brand’s intent for its first concealer was to provide a creamy creaseproof formula that would last fans all throughout the day, covering up hyperpigmented areas, bags, dark circles, and overall poor choices.

As if they couldn’t be inclusive enough, Fenty Beauty unveiled a whopping 50 shades of the concealer, so everyone could either find their under eye match or simply create a sickening contoured look.

Now that they’ve finally launched in stores and online, we wanted to test the product for ourselves to understand what all the hype was about. To be fair, everyone looks for something different in a concealer based on their skin care needs, but for the most part, this concealer completed its mission.

Shade 110

"This concealer did its job," Senior Fashion & Beauty Editor Olivia Muenter said. "It blended fairly well and gave decent coverage, but I can't say it was life-changing. I did love the applicator, though! I would certainly use it again, but I can't say it's my favorite concealer in my collection."

Shade 150

"This stuff is soooo creamy, and I love the applicator," Executive Editor of Fashion & Beauty Kara McGrath said. "I found it gave medium coverage to my undereye area, which I prefer to something super heavy. It did settle into my bags and creases a bit by the end of the day, but overall I thought it was a solid concealer."

Shade 190

"I love how easy it is to shade match this concealer to the Fenty foundation — and how groundbreaking the shade range is," Associate Fashion & Beauty Editor Katie Dupere said. "Though I was with how the product spot-concealed around my face, it definitely wasn't the best under eye concealer I've ever tried. It creased easily and didn't provide the full coverage as I usually look for. I can't say I'd purchase the product when my sample runs out."

Shade 300

"The formula has a similar texture to the foundation. It definitely goes on smooth and dries matte very quickly," Fashion & Beauty Editor Kayla Greaves said. "It matched perfectly with my skin tone and the applicator brush made it super easy to apply.

"The only thing I didn't like was that it did crease a bit under my eye once it had dried (most concealers do, though). Personally, I don't have issues when it comes to dark circles, so it wasn't a major concern for me. Overall, I was a fan of of the new concealers, as I am of all Fenty Beauty products."

While the concealer did its job to cover up dark spots and bags, it did crease on some of us where we needed that extra bit of coverage. On the other hand, if you're a die-hard Fenty Beauty fan, you may just want to keep the Pro Filt'r products all in one family.