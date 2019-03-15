Richard Curtis has made a name for himself not only as a heavy weight in the charity world with Comic Relief, but also as a filmmaker. You probably know him best as being the writer/producer/director with the Midas touch. He is the mind behind some of the most iconic rom coms in British cinema history including, of course, Four Weddings & A Funeral. If, like me, merely reading that film title makes you yearn for a sleepy Sunday morning when you can watch it, you might be wondering is Four Weddings & A Funeral on Netflix?

Well, I have some very exciting news: I can officially confirm that Four Weddings & A Funeral is indeed on Netflix. And, if you're in the mood for a Richard Curtis marathon, there's also Notting Hill, Love Actually, and About Time. Literally, your weekend viewing is 100 percent sorted. Your welcome, guys.

Four Weddings, which was made way back when in 1994 (can you believe?!) was an absolute smash and has remained a firm favourite among rom-com fans. The film made Hugh Grant, who starred as unlucky-in-love Charles, a household name not only in the UK but all over the world. Thanks to Four Weddings, the actor became the very image of floppy haired Englishness.

If you're looking to catch up with Grant and the gang to find out what they're up to now, you're in luck. As Bustle previously reported, Curtis has put together a spoof sequel of the original film called One Red Nose Day And A Wedding, all in aid of Comic Relief.

Although very little has been revealed about the sequel, it has been confirmed that Curtis wrote the script himself, and many of the original cast have signed up to take part. The teaser trailer showed the likes of Andie McDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah, and Rowan Atkinson among other stars. Actor Sophie Thompson also teases in the trailer that there would be even more surprise stars in the actual production. Ugh, who doesn't love a cameo?

British Comedy Guide on YouTube

In a piece written for the Radio Times, Curtis revealed how he went about reuniting the cast:

"First, we had to check with Hugh and Andie MacDowell: Hugh lives just round the corner, so that was easy, and Andie has been in England filming recently and was happy to return. I think we got lucky because we shot our little follow-up just before Christmas and lots of people had finished work for the year. Almost the most difficult person to deal with was Simon Callow, whose character Gareth died in the film, but was still very keen indeed to be in the new one. There was much talk of angel wings."

The director then continued:

"But what was tricky was making sure EVERYONE had some kind of line or joke. I’d forgotten quite how many characters there are in Four Weddings. Eventually we had 24 returning characters and I wanted everyone to do something fun."

With all the fun starting tonight over on BBC One, best make sure you have full reign over the remote tonight.

Watch One Red Nose Day And A Wedding during Comic Relief, which begins at 7 p.m. on March 15 on BBC One.