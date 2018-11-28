Riverdale is one scary little town. First, this guy called the Black Hood started murdering all of the so-called sinners, and now there’s a creepy mythical monster feeding people poison drinks and making them do his bidding. How do the property values stay so high with all of this murder going on? The Gargoyle King is the town’s latest threat, and really, anyone can be a suspect. But there’s one evildoer in particular that stands out: is Hiram Lodge the Gargoyle King on Riverdale?

This whole Gargoyle King business started with the introduction of Griffins & Gargoyles, a Dungeons and Dragons-esque game played only in Riverdale that somehow mirrors real life — and with deadly consequences. Like Dungeons And Dragons, it involves quests and beating trolls and the like, but Griffins & Gargoyles is particularly dangerous because of the Gargoyle King's role. He’s like a cult leader or god-like figure: in order to reach the highest level of the game, some players are willing to sacrifice themselves and "ascend" to his altar.

Dean Buscher/The CW

As we saw in the flashback episode a few weeks back, the game started when all of the Riverdale parents were teens. So, it would make sense that a member of the original Griffins & Gargoyles squad has brought it back in order to seize control of the town. Like, uh, Hiram Lodge for example? Since the show premiered, Hiram has been trying to take over Riverdale for himself. When he was in prison, he had Hermione do backroom deals and plot against the Serpents in order to take their land. After he was out, he got Archie arrested and thrown into a fight club, and then ordered a hit on him. There is not much that Hiram wouldn’t do.

That’s why it could make sense that Hiram is the Gargoyle King. From his youth, Hiram knows how powerful the game is, how people can be overtaken by it. And that’s what Hiram needs — people he can manipulate. Now, Hiram doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who would physically wear that big, scary costume — he’s more of an Armani suit kind of guy — but when the going gets tough, the tough wear twigs and leaves and scare people in the woods. Hiram’s master plan to take over Riverdale has been waylaid by meddling kids like his daughter and Archie, and one way to get them back under his thumb is to get them to play Griffins & Gargoyles. If they’re obsessed, they’re easy to control. If they’re easy to control, Hiram can do what he wants without anyone — especially his daughter — trying to stop him.

Dean Buscher/The CW

Right now, Hiram is in a tight spot. Edgar Evernever’s farm cult is gaining traction, and the Blossoms are always looking for a foothold to climb up the power hierarchy. By establishing his place as a near-deity to Riverdale’s Griffins & Gargoyles players, Hiram would secure himself the followers he needs for what he really wants the most: total domination.