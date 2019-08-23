Even though Taylor Swift's "I Forgot That You Existed" is an undeniable bop, there's a lot more to the new song than that. Plenty of fans think that Swift's "I Forgot That You Existed" lyrics are actually about her ex Calvin Harris, who she split from in 2016. And even though her album Lover just came out, Swifties are already tweeting all their thoughts about it.

Why do fans think that the track might be about the DJ? The title for one thing. It's not as if this is the first album Swift has released since their breakup. In fact, it didn't seem like any of her songs have referenced the end of their relationship. And then, an album later, she drops a song called "I Forgot That You Existed," very much implying that the breakup was so insignificant that it just did not occur to her to reference it at all on the entire Reputation album.

So, here is the real question: was the one album wait for a Harris reference merely a coincidence or did she plan this out ahead of time? She will probably never straight up answer that question, but her fans have a lot of thoughts on the track.

Fans Have Been Waiting For This One

Swift is known for referencing her exes in lyrics. Considering they split up in 2016, it's actually be a long wait for Calvin Harris diss track, if that is what this is.

Fans Wondered If She "Forgot" To Put The Track On Her Last Album

Did she purposely "forget" to put this on Reputation (the next album after their split) just to make a point?

Fans Even Tweeted Calvin Directly

The DJ might as well mute his notifications. It's going to be a long night.

Fans Are Impressed By The Delayed Shade

Based on past precedent, it would have been pretty logical for Swift to reference Harris in a song right after they parted ways, but this song was worth the wait to her superfans.

