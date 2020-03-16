Sporting events have been canceled. Disneyland and Disneyworld are closed. Schools and universities are transitioning to online courses. With the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the United States, many people are taking measures to protect themselves and their family from the virus' spread. However, with experts explaining that the disease will not resolve itself quickly, many functions of normal life will continue to go on. But the question remains: Is it safe to get your nails done during the coronavirus pandemic? What about everything else? For those who get routine beauty services like manicures, pedicures, facials, and haircuts, we're all left with a big question mark in our minds.

Bustle reached out to multiple brands and experts to discuss the impacts of coronavirus on everything from nails to hair to makeup, and here's what they are saying.

Is It Safe To Get Your Nails Done During The Coronavirus Pandemic?

David Herraez / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

One of the biggest pieces of advice provided by both medical professionals and scientists and researchers at the Centers for Disease Control has been hand-washing with soap and water for 20 seconds. In light of the outbreak of coronavirus, nail salons are taking washing their hands even more seriously.

Bustle reached out to Sundays, a wellness nail care brand with three New York studio locations. As of March 16, the brand has decided to close its stores until the end of March to aid the process of social distancing. However, prior to its decision, the salon had taken multiple precautions such as adding hand sanitizer at its front desks, asking employees to stay home if they are ill, sanitizing hands before and after each service, and continuing to use strong sanitization processes, like autoclaving, as well as cleaning each manicure and pedicure station after use.

While more salons are likely to be taking these same precautions and implementing strong preventative measures, the decision to receive a nail service is ultimately up to the customer and their comfort level.

Is It Safe To Get Your Makeup Done During The Coronavirus Pandemic?

fotostorm/E+/Getty Images

For those practicing social distancing, getting your makeup done will present much more of a challenge. While there can be a level of distance while you receive nail services, makeup application requires a level of closeness other services do not.

As a result, many retailers that offer makeup application and in-store salon services have suspended them. Both Sephora and Ulta have placed their makeup application services on hold, and Ulta's salon services — such as brow waxing and lash tinting — are suspended as well. Other boutiques, like Blushington, have also made the decision to close their doors in the name of flattening the curve.

Bustle did speak with celebrity makeup artist Tanya Deemer who explained that there is a way to make these services safer. "Obviously, we are talking about beauty services that require us to break the 'social-distancing' practices. Some points to consider are that, in our industry, we are trained professionals who are accustomed to the highest sanitation guidelines," she shares. "This means our physical location will be safeguarded, as well as our products and tools. As long as the client and the artist are not experiencing any symptoms, I would feel comfortable delivering and receiving the beauty service."

Is It Safe To Get A Haircut Or A Blowout During The Coronavirus Pandemic?

Vystekimages/Photononstop/Getty Images

While many salon services have been suspended, hair care is continuing. Despite shutting down most of its salon services, Ulta will continue to operate its hair salon. Likewise, DryBar will also remain open.

Bustle reached out to Drybar about the measures it is taking to help prevent the spread of the virus. In addition to its existing cleaning procedures, the blowout boutique is ensuring all of its employees wash their hands, cleansing every tool in barbicide disinfectant, and wiping down public surfaces among other measures.

With these measures in place, you can still access these services, but if you feel ill or unsure about leaving your home, it is best to stay self-isolated.

Is It Safe To Get A Facial During The Coronavirus Pandemic?

Thirawatana Phaisalratana / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Much like makeup application, facials require quite a bit physical touch making social distancing quite difficult. As such, shops have begun to close temporarily in order to prevent any spread of the virus. Kate Somerville has closed its Melrose location in California, and Heyday has also chosen to temporarily shudder its doors.

With salons and spas closing their doors, finding beauty services is going to become increasingly difficult. Ultimately, the decision to pursue a service is up to the customer. However, the most important thing to remember during this critical time is the importance of practicing self-isolation and social distancing for your health and the health of others.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here.