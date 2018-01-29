Is Jamie Foxx At The 2018 Grammys? Katie Holmes Walked The Red Carpet Solo

Just one day after Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes made their first major appearance together, the couple has left shippers confused yet again. On Saturday, Foxx and Holmes attended a Grammys pre-party together, but is Jamie Foxx at the 2018 Grammys? Considering that Holmes walked the red carpet solo, it appears we're not going to get to see the rumored couple together, though they could meet up later in the evening, when they can go under the radar more easily. After all, that's the longtime rumored couple's M.O.

Considering that Jamie Foxx is a one-time Grammy winner and an eight-time nominee, the chances that he slid into the awards show solo are high. Plus, he was at a pre-Grammys party, so he most likely is at the actual Grammys too. Speaking of that party: At Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Awards Gala on Saturday, Jan. 27, Holmes and Foxx arrived separately, according to People. Whether by some chance or intentionally, the two were seated at the same table, and even though they didn't sit together the whole night — Holmes notably circulated around the room throughout the event — when they were together, they had all eyes on them. At least, they had plenty of camera lenses on them, and everyone who saw photos of the couple together was smitten. That's because all you have to do is see the way they looked at each other to be convinced that the dating rumors about Foxx and Holmes are true.

Even though the couple showed undeniable chemistry that borders on PDA, the couple seemed committed to remaining inconspicuous. Again: it's their M.O. As People reported on the event, Holmes happened to leave the table — and Foxx — as the event's host, Davis, gave his shout-outs. The party's host didn't let Holmes' sneaking off go unnoticed, though, as he told the crowd, "This lady left the room right when I was going to introduce her. She was sitting at that table right with Jamie Foxx and everyone else," People reported.

He added, "If you’re going to sit together what better night than tonight?" The same could have been said in December 2017, when the pair was seen together celebrating Foxx's 50th birthday in Los Angeles. According to People, the couple walked in together to that party, but that was an exception, as you can tell by Holmes' solo entrance to the 2018 Grammys. Holmes showed up to the awards show wearing a black leather dress with her hair slicked back.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Holmes undeniably slayed the red carpet solo, people would have loved seeing her walk it with Foxx. Rumors that the two were dating started all the way back in Aug. 2013, according to Us Magazine. Since then, Foxx and Holmes have been seen together countless times, but they continue to remain discreet. Maybe it's for the best, though, as they sure know how to keep people guessing. Considering that fans have speculated about Foxx and Holmes for the past four and-a-half years, it would almost ruin everyone's fun if they suddenly confirmed their relationship.

Perhaps the Grammys camera will pan to the audience and reveal Foxx and Holmes canoodling. Considering how adorable the photos from the pre-Grammys party were, you can bet that people will want to see more of the cute couple together.

Considering how public Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise's relationship was, it makes a lot of sense that the Dawson's Creek star might want to keep her subsequent relationship more private. And the good news for Holmes is, it seems to be working pretty well for the unlikely couple.