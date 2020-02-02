Golden Globe nominee and Super Bowl halftime performer Jennifer Lopez is poised for a good year. While the likelihood of new music and a J.Lo tour in 2020 is too early to assess at the moment, the “Jenny from the Block” singer has a hectic couple of months ahead. With her Super Bowl halftime show, an upcoming TV and film project, and a wellness tour with Oprah Winfrey, you can be sure J.Lo sightings will be aplenty.

Lopez will headline the Super Bowl halftime show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida alongside Shakira on Sunday, Feb. 2. She took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage a week before the big game on Sunday, Jan. 26. Lopez and her team are all smiles in the short clip that she captioned, “[One] week out from the #SuperBowl ... can you tell we’re having fun!!??!!”

In an interview with Variety last November, Lopez spoke about the cultural impact of Latinx women headlining the show. “I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage,” Lopez said. “When Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value.”

She continued, “And we bring something to this country that’s necessary. I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re in this together.”

After her halftime performance, Lopez will join Oprah in her first wellness tour in five years, Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, in late February in Los Angeles with other surprise guests. “What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life – focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” Winfrey said in a press release, per Live Nation. “As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph.”

Lopez will also star in and produce Thanks a Million, the Quibi series that follows celebrities’ charitable acts. And her romantic comedy with Owen Wilson, Marry Me, is currently in post-production. Between all of these projects, it’s a hectic 2020 for Jenny from the block.